Imogen Clark Releasing 'The Art of Getting Through' Deluxe Album

Five months after releasing ‘The Art of Getting Through’ to unanimous acclaim around the globe, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Imogen Clark is rewarding fans with an expanded edition of the album, featuring three never before heard tracks - a full-throttle reinterpretation of the classic Neil Finn single ‘She Will Have Her Way’, recorded in LA with Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) on drums, a new original song taken from the album sessions, ‘Ruin My Life’, co-written with Mike Meadows (Taylor Swift) and featuring Elvis Costello rhythm section Davey Faragher and Pete Thomas, and an acoustic version of album favorite ‘Squinters’, featuring the song’s co-writer Steve Poltz. The deluxe album will be available on Friday October 18.

“She Will Have Her Way has been one of my favorite songs for as long as I have loved music,” says Imogen. “Neil Finn has a magical ability to make the emotional sound spiritual, with melodies that take your head off and lyrics that leave enough space for you to put your whole heart into them. It was amazing to find my way into this song and try to do it justice”.

The expanded edition also features a new version of Imogen’s heartbreaking song Squinters, reimagined as a duet with the song’s co-writer Steve Poltz, with a new extra verse. This version was recorded around Imogen and Steve’s performance of the song at Byron Bay Blues and Roots Festival this Easter.

It has been nonstop for the Australian-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter since the album’s initial release in May. Hot off the heels of Nashville and LA headline dates, she headed to the UK, kicking off her tour with a sold-out show at London’s Green Note and performed a sizzling set at The Aussie BBQ in Nashville as part of AmericanaFest. This month, Imogen heads out across the United States with the legendary Robyn Hitchcock, followed by a visit to her home country of Australia for a full band headline tour.

Next year is already shaping up a big one for an artist who has never stopped moving forward creatively.

U.S. TOUR DATES W/ ROBYN HITCHCOCK

Wednesday 23 October - Thunderbird Music Hall, Pittsburgh PA

Thursday 24 October - City Winery, Philadelphia PA

Friday 25 October - The Atlantis, Washington DC

Saturday 26 October - Outpost in the Burbs, Montclair NJ

Tuesday 29 October - City Winery, Boston MA

Wednesday 30 October - City Winery Pier 57, New York NY

Thursday 1 November - Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock NY

Friday 2 November - Stage One, Fairfield CT

Photo credit: Michelle Grace Hunder

