Iman Jordan to Receive Recording Academy's Best Song for Social Change Award

The Recording Academy® has selected the powerful anthem for unity, "Deliver" —written by Iman Jordan (performer), Roy Gartrell, Tam Jones, and Ariel Loh as the recipient of its Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change Award. The prestigious honor will be presented to Jordan, Gartrell, Jones, and Loh at the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards Ceremony during GRAMMY® Week on Feb. 1 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

Jordan, Gartrell, Jones, and Loh's "Deliver" powerfully captures the challenges of today's sociopolitical climate and the struggle to communicate and reconcile differences. As a rallying cry against war, the song calls for unity, civility and meaningful dialogue. It highlights how sensationalized media, politics and unchecked algorithms have compromised our ability to see each other's humanity. Additionally, the song addresses the harsh realities of war-torn communities while offering a message of hope through understanding and tough conversations.

The Harry Belafonte Best Song For, Social Change Award is a CEO's Merit Award established by the Recording Academy's National Trustees in 2022 to honor songwriters of message-driven music that speaks to the social issues of our time and has demonstrated and inspired positive global impact. Recipients are selected annually by a committee composed of a community of peers dedicated to artistic expression, the craft of songwriting, and the power of songs to effect social change. Named in honor of the late entertainment icon Harry Belafonte, a powerful voice for social justice throughout his illustrious career, this award recognizes exceptional contributions to music and social advocacy.

“Deliver” is a powerful anthem addressing today’s sociopolitical challenges, calling for unity, civility, and meaningful dialogue amidst war, media sensationalism, and a broken political system. Merging gospel, 70s folk, and soul, it features a choir of LA artists, including Kiah Victoria, Devyn Tracy, Keo, Cameron Forbes, Maad, Aziza Love, and Iman Jordan’s dad, Roy Gartrell, on electric guitar.

This historic year celebrates three LGBTQ+ Grammy honorees: Iman Jordan, Ariel Loh—the first openly transgender and Asian-American trans woman recipient—and Tam Jones.

Iman Jordan is an LA-based Sony Music singer-songwriter whose artistry bridges music, community, and activism. Featured in Highsnobiety and Gay Times Magazine, his work has also landed on popular Spotify playlists like Fresh Finds, Study Break, Anti Pop, Frequency, and Out Now. His music has soundtracked Hulu’s “Whatever You’re Feeling” fall campaign, Showtime’s The Chi, ABC’s Station 19, and the upcoming Jodie, the Daria spin-off animated movie. A sought-after songwriter, Iman has written for Rihanna (“Desperado”), Jazmine Sullivan, Alicia Keys, and contributed to DJDS’ “No Pain” featuring Khalid, Charlie Wilson, and Charlotte Day Wilson, as well as multiple tracks for the hit TV series Empire.

