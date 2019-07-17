Iluka Releases Anthemic New Single FALL APART AGAIN

Sydney-based indie musician ILUKA has released her latest single, "Fall Apart Again". A thundering ode to love on the verge of collapse, the track builds gently to an anthemic rumble, buoyed by ILUKA's tremendous vocal performance.

"What to say... heartbreak, love lost. There's no human words to articulate it. To do it justice," ILUKA explains, "I wrote this on the eve of the end. When I knew it was over but I couldn't say those words. Instead I sat on your bed and wrote you this song, as you drank black coffee and smoked cigarettes, listening to every word."

Watch the video here:

Collaborating with The Preatures' Jack Moffitt on production once again, ILUKA ventured down a confident creative path in creating 'Fall Apart Again' up at Sydney's One Flight Up Recording Studios, resulting in her brightest, boldest track to date. The video for the song was meant to reflect the final goodbye being given in the song itself. ILUKA explains:

I wanted it to be based around a single performance of me singing into camera as if I was singing to the man I wrote this song for. It was an intense process but also very cathartic. I told the story of the song like I wanted to tell it. I said what I wanted to say and felt every moment of it. We then overlaid various other performances of me singing the song, embodying a different kind of emotion that I felt in the moment of writing the song, as I was saying goodbye to someone. Some more intense, and others more reflective. There is so much feeling going on in that moment of saying goodbye to someone you've loved. The video is meant to embody all those feelings of the different facets of myself. The intense me, the reflective me, the painfully sensitive me, the wild and reckless me. It's all there. Just as I hoped it would be. And just as it was in that final goodbye.





