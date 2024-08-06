Illiterate Light Details New Album and Tour, Shares Lead Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coming in hot after their fourth year at Newport Folk Festival, hosting their own bike-powered stage, Illiterate Light has announced their stunning third LP, Arches, with a new single “Norfolk Southern,” a heart-wrenching tribute to the victims of last year’s disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The band has shared the song’s official video, as well as U.S. tour dates to support their upcoming album, which is due for release on November 1, 2024. They will be making stops at Sea.Hear.Now, the 10th anniversary of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the Troubadour in Los Angeles, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., Schubas Tavern in Chicago and more. Full list of dates below.

Speaking on the album’s lead single, the band says “A train derailed in East Palestine Ohio last year, releasing 10,000 gallons of hazardous materials into the atmosphere. The song is heavy, fast and aggressive. Some days I am waving the flag against unhinged industry, and other days I feel just like that Norfolk Southern, barreling out of control at warp speed. For the most part I just wanted to shine a light on the explosion and the community it impacted. It was a big deal.”

Arches Track Listing:

Payphone Dead Nettles All The Stars Are Burning Out Montauk Black Holes Norfolk Southern I Ride Alone No Way Out Bloodlines

Illiterate Light Tour Dates:

08/02/24 – Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival

08/09/24 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Schmiggity's

08/10/24 – Buena Vista, CO @ The Lariat

08/13/24 – Telluride, CO @ The Alibi

08/16/24 – Lander, WY @ Lander Presents Summer Series

08/17/24 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

09/01/24 – Erwin, TN @ Sol Slam Mtn Jam

09/07/24 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

09/15/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/28/24 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

10/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

10/04/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/05/24 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater

10/08/24 – Petaluma, CA @ Sunny Hill House Shows

10/10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

10/12/24 – San Diego @ Quart Yard

10/24/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

10/25/24 – Wilmington, NC @ Bourgie Nights

11/08/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

11/14/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

11/15/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

11/16/24 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/21/24 – Boone, NC @ Boone Saloon

11/22/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar

11/23/24 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

12/05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

12/06/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

12/07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

12/12/24 – Madison, WI @ Bur Oak

12/13/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave / 7th Street Entry

12/14/24 – Appleton, WI @ Appleton Beer Factory

01/17/25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

01/25/25 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva (WNRN Dead Air

02/07/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Pour House

02/08/25 – Charlotte @ Amos' Southend

02/27/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

02/28/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03/01/25 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown @ Granada Theatre

Photo Credit: Joey Wharton

Comments