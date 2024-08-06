Illiterate Light Details New Album and Tour, Shares Lead Single

The upcoming album is due for release on November 1, 2024.
Coming in hot after their fourth year at Newport Folk Festival, hosting their own bike-powered stage, Illiterate Light has announced their stunning third LP, Arches, with a new single “Norfolk Southern,” a heart-wrenching tribute to the victims of last year’s disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The band has shared the song’s official video, as well as U.S. tour dates to support their upcoming album, which is due for release on November 1, 2024. They will be making stops at Sea.Hear.Now, the 10th anniversary of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the Troubadour in Los Angeles, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., Schubas Tavern in Chicago and more. Full list of dates below.
Speaking on the album’s lead single, the band says “A train derailed in East Palestine Ohio last year, releasing 10,000 gallons of hazardous materials into the atmosphere. The song is heavy, fast and aggressive. Some days I am waving the flag against unhinged industry, and other days I feel just like that Norfolk Southern, barreling out of control at warp speed. For the most part I just wanted to shine a light on the explosion and the community it impacted. It was a big deal.”
08/02/24 – Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival
08/09/24 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Schmiggity's
08/10/24 – Buena Vista, CO @ The Lariat
08/13/24 – Telluride, CO @ The Alibi
08/16/24 – Lander, WY @ Lander Presents Summer Series
08/17/24 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes
09/01/24 – Erwin, TN @ Sol Slam Mtn Jam
09/07/24 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House
09/15/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
09/28/24 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
10/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge
10/04/24 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/05/24 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater
10/08/24 – Petaluma, CA @ Sunny Hill House Shows
10/10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
10/12/24 – San Diego @ Quart Yard
10/24/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room
10/25/24 – Wilmington, NC @ Bourgie Nights
11/08/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
11/14/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
11/15/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
11/16/24 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/21/24 – Boone, NC @ Boone Saloon
11/22/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar
11/23/24 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
12/05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
12/06/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
12/07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
12/12/24 – Madison, WI @ Bur Oak
12/13/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave / 7th Street Entry
12/14/24 – Appleton, WI @ Appleton Beer Factory
01/17/25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
01/25/25 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva (WNRN Dead Air
02/07/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Pour House
02/08/25 – Charlotte @ Amos' Southend
02/27/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
02/28/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
03/01/25 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown @ Granada Theatre
Photo Credit: Joey Wharton
