Iguana Death Cult Announce North American Tour Dates

Tickets for all of the Iguana Death Cult's forthcoming tour dates are on sale now.

Jul. 18, 2023

Earlier this year, Dutch rock band Iguana Death Cult shared their highly anticipated LP Echo Palace (out now via Innovative Leisure). Introduced with four stellar singles — "I Just Want A House," "Oh No," "Pushermen," and "Sensory Overload" — the record received praise from outlets such as DIY, Under the Radar, American Songwriter, Paste, and more. 

To celebrate their new album, the band has just announced a string of North American tour dates, with a handful of East Coast shows with Frankie and the Witch Fingers. This new tour follows Iguana Death Cult's last 2023 US appearance at this year's SXSW (Austin, TX), where they played a total of nine showcases.

Following the festival, Paste Magazine noted that the band was one of the "20 Best Acts" they saw there: "I knew I had to see Iguana Death Cult as soon as I heard the band’s name. And they didn’t disappoint. From the word 'go,' the whole crowd was dancing and pushing to their garage and psych-rock extravaganza."

Tickets for all of the Iguana Death Cult's forthcoming tour dates are on sale now. Find more information below.

IGUANA DEATH CULT LIVE

* with Frankie and the Witch Fingers

9/8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
9/9 - Portland, OR - Lose Yr Mind
9/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The DLC
9/12 - Fort Collins, CO - The Atrium
9/13 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
9/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head
9/16 - Austin, TX - 13th Floor
9/19 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
9/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Roadhouse
9/21 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
9/23 - Boise, ID - Flipside Festival
9/26 - Boston, MA  - Crystal Ballroom *
9/27 - Montreal, QC - Sala Rossa *
9/28 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom *
9/29 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *
9/30 - New York, NY - Warsaw *
10/1 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar
10/3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Brass Rail
10/4 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
10/7 - Reno, NV - Off Beat Festival

Photo by Tom van Huisstede


