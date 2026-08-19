IF NOT FOR ME Releases New Album WHERE THE LIGHT BEGINS TO FADE, Sets Fall Tour

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Metalcore band If Not For Me recently shared their highly anticipated album Where The Light Begins To Fade, out now via Thriller Records. Marking the band's most expansive body of work to date, the album arrived alongside the band's hit single 'Lie Awake (feat. Wind Walkers)'. Exploring betrayal, loss, healing, resilience, and everything in-between, the album embraces a broader sonic palette while staying true to what has defined If Not For Me from the start.

On the release of the album, vocalist Patrick Glover shares: 'Making Where The Light Begins To Fade was a very new experience for me. It felt like I had to approach songwriting very differently than ever before. This was the first time we had to write and record an album in between heavy touring. This was the first time we tried writing songs with as many people as we could to try and figure out what works or doesn't work for us. This was the first time we had to leave so many demos that never made it to the finish line behind (something that's really hard for me to do). And not to say this album doesn't have a lot of extremely personal moments, but this was the first time I didn't write an entire record from a place of my own sadness, anger, guilt, or grief. I had to get creative to get some of these songs where they needed to be. I had to make sacrifices for things I could let go and fight for things that I needed to be heard. And it was so constant and physically, mentally, and emotionally draining that I often felt like I had to turn off my feelings and separate myself from the process to focus on writing the best songs I possibly could. Whether or not that's a good thing, who knows? But I do know that it brought us some of the most versatile and diverse music we've ever put out. I do know that it taught us so much about what we do best as a band. And I do know that we wrote some of the best songs we've ever written for this record.'

'I got to touch on a lot of different themes on this one ranging from betrayal, grief, heartbreak, horror, jealously, lust, trauma, and so much more,' explains Glover. 'I'm extremely proud of what I believe is a huge step up in the lyricism, songwriting, and symbolism in some of these songs, and it's been so sick to see so many people already resonating with the singles we've been putting out. Whether you're looking for diss track style bangers like 'Love To Hate Me,' 'Prey For Me,' or 'Say It To My Face,' heavily personal and emotional stories ripped straight from my life such as 'Broken Throne,' 'Close To Closure,' 'Novocaine,' 'Pretty Lies,' 'Retrograde,' or 'Save Me,' or if you just want something more fun and catchy like 'Lie Awake,' 'Teeth,' or 'Unholy,' I truly think there's a little something for everyone on this record. So stoked to share this one with you. I'll see you on the other side.'

Fans can catch If Not For Me this fall on the I Don't Belong Here Tour alongside Wind Walkers and True North. For a full list of dates or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.ifnotformeband.com/tour.

About If Not For Me

Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, If Not For Me have established themselves as one of the most compelling forces in modern metalcore. Made up of Patrick Glover on vocals, Hayden Calhoun on guitar, Zac Allen on bass, and Cody Frain on drums, the band pairs crushing heaviness with an undeniable instinct for melody. Drawing from their shared roots in the Central Pennsylvania music scene, the four-piece crafts songs that balance intensity and atmosphere with soaring hooks and emotionally driven songwriting.

Inspired by bands such as August Burns Red, Killswitch Engage, and Bring Me The Horizon, If Not For Me build on the foundations of heavy music while pushing beyond traditional genre boundaries. That approach has earned them opportunities to share the stage with acts including Make Them Suffer, Memphis May Fire, Electric Callboy, Bury Tomorrow, and Set It Off, along with appearances at Vans Warped Tour Long Beach, Welcome To Rockville, and Summer School Tour. Continuing to build on that momentum, the band will hit the road this fall alongside Wind Walkers, bringing their explosive live show to audiences across North America.

Released via Thriller Records, Where The Light Begins To Fade marks a defining chapter for If Not For Me. Expanding on the band's signature blend of towering melodies, crushing riffs, and emotionally charged lyricism, the album showcases their most dynamic songwriting to date while embracing a broader creative vision. Whether on record or on stage, If Not For Me continue to push themselves forward, delivering music that hits with equal parts power, precision, and heart.

Tracklist

1. Retrograde

2. Lie Awake (feat. Wind Walkers)

3. Unholy

4. Say It To My Face (feat. Left To Suffer)

5. Broken Throne

6. Prey For Me

7. Teeth

8. Novocaine (feat. Catch Your Breath)

9. Love To Hate Me

10. Pretty Lies

11. Save Me

12. Close To Closure

Tour Dates

9/10 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

9/11 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

9/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

9/13 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

9/15 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

9/16 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory

9/19 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

9/21 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

9/22 - Des Moines, IA @ xBK Live

9/23 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

9/25 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

9/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

9/28 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/29 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/3 - Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues

10/4 - Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room

10/6 - Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom

10/7 - Dallas, TX @ Puzzles Deep Ellum

10/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

10/10 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/11 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

10/13 - Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall's

10/15 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/17 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

10/18 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

Photo Credit: Brendan McGlathery



Photo Credit: Brendan McGlathery

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