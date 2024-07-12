Ice Spice Unveils New Single, 'Did It First' Feat. Central Cee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and pop culture sensation Ice Spice teams up with chart-topping UK rapper Central Cee on the explosive new single “Did It First.” Demonstrating what Pitchfork hailed as a “diabolical knack for hooks,” she declares, “If he cheating, I’m doing him worse / No uno, I hit the reverse/ I ain’t trippin’, the grip in my purse / I don’t care, cuz he did it first.” On his verse, Central Cee does his best to conceal his infidelities but admits, “If I went court for all the times I got caught / I’d have about 16 felons.”

Ice and Central Cee began teasing the single earlier this week, stirring up speculation and amassing over 42 million views on TikTok plus 10,500+ creates with the official sound. “Did It First” is from Ice Spice’s debut album, Y2K! — due out July 26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Pre-order it HERE. The project also includes recent hits “Think U The s (Fart),” “Gimmie A Light” and “Phat Butt,” which People praised as "braggadocious.” She recently performed “Think U The s (Fart)” at the BET Awards ‘24. View HERE.

After the first leg of her European festival performances – including Wireless Festival in London tomorrow, July 12 – Ice Spice will bring the Y2K! WORLD TOUR to North America, beginning with a July 30 show at The Anthem in Washington, DC. The headline run will also include two shows at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City (August 6 & 7) and an evening at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles (August 19). See below for itinerary. Tickets are available HERE.

Ice Spice's acclaimed 2023 debut EP Like..? landed her on numerous best-of-the-year lists including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and The New York Times. Hits like “Munch (Feelin U)” and the Platinum-selling “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana” have taken Ice Spice straight to the top of the rap game and brought her a slew of awards, including two People’s Choice Awards, an MTV VMA, a BET Hip-Hop Award and the Hitmaker Award at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music event.

ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Jul 12 – London, UK – Wireless Festival^

Sat Jul 13 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld^*

Thu Jul 18 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival^*

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Thu Aug 01 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Fri Aug 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Wed Aug 07 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Aug 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat Aug 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Aug 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

Fri Aug 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sun Aug 25 – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum *

Mon Aug 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Aug 31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

*Non Live Nation Date

ABOUT ICE SPICE

​​With a sugar rush of playful sensuality and unbothered cool, Ice Spice has established herself as the music world’s latest shapeshifting superstar. Since emerging with “Munch (Feelin’ U),'' in the fall of 2022, she has reconfigured the raucous energy of the Bronx to make anthems for baddies and their baddie friends—sexy theme songs that ring off in the club or a NY deli, places Ice Spice has no problem turning into her own personal dancefloor. Powered by singles like “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana,” as well as the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP, she’s collected more than 2.5 billion streams, multiple top 5 Hot 100 singles, and four GRAMMY® nominations, including nods for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media. More symbolically, she’s become an emblem of the new Big Apple, a fact that isn’t lost on the media.

Writing for The New York Times, Maya Salam listed Ice Spice as the breakout pop artist of 2023, citing her “cool, confident, raw” signature sound. Meanwhile, Variety’ listed Like..? as her fourth favorite project of last year, praising her “sharpshooter flow” and her all-around versatility on the project. For their part, Billboard named Ice Spice 2023’s Rookie of the Year. It’s all part of a calculated level up at the intersection of planning, distinctive style and unfailing belief. As Rolling Stone put it, “it’s already tough to imagine we ever lived in a world without her.”

Ice Spice’s breakout really began with “Munch (Feelin’ U),” a track that quickly became a playgirl’s dancefloor bat signal. The song earned Ice Spice her first RIAA-certified Gold plaque before amassing nearly 120 million Spotify streams. After initially releasing the song and its follow-up, “Bikini Bottom,” she signed a deal with Capitol Records and 10k Projects. From there, she fortified her buzz with “In Ha Mood” and the Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo.” Both tracks landed on her debut EP, Like..?, a critically acclaimed project that crystallized her star status.

The hits have only continued to pile up. In February 2023, Ice Spice appeared on “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” a PinkPantheress single that’s equal parts infectious and emotionally vulnerable. That March, it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then came the “Princess Diana” remix with her idol Nicki Minaj. All of that was before she guested on Taylor Swift’s 2023 single, “Karma,” which hit No. 2 on the Hot 100. Ice Spice parlayed that popularity surge into 12 performances as Doja Cat’s opening act for The Scarlet Tour. It was her first time performing in arenas, which has set her up for even bigger stages, like Coachella, which she’ll hit in April 2024.

Her musical impact has only made her a ubiquitous cultural force. Last year, she appeared as the star of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign, with her fly everygirl persona making her a perfect fit for an emerging fashion powerhouse. That summer, she teamed up with Nicki Minaj again for “Barbie World,” a single that belonged to the Barbie soundtrack. A flurry of effervescent pop, the track peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart. She also appeared alongside Ben Affleck for a Dunkin’ commercial introducing her MUNCHKIN Drink, a frozen treat named after her dedicated fan base. Malleable enough to oscillate among brands, genres, and fans, it’s no surprise that Google announced Ice Spice as the second-most searched musician of 2023. Her level-up isn’t stopping anytime soon. With her debut album on the way, Ice Spice plans to continue to make varied soundscapes her playground.

ABOUT CENTRAL CEE

The UK’s most prolific rapper, Central Cee continues to move from strength to strength. Recent single “BAND4BAND” with Lil Baby has spent the past three weeks topping the charts across the globe, accumulating an inimitable 140 million global streams.

His collaborative project ‘Split Decision’ with Dave, and stand-out single “Sprinter”, the latter of which was crowned as the most played song of 2023 on Spotify in the UK. The single also became the longest-running number-one rap song in the UK, holding the position for 10 weeks.

Earlier this year, Central Cee won two further MOBO Awards, for Best Male and Song Of The Year for “Sprinter”, giving him a total of six MOBO Awards. He is also nominated for four Brit Awards at this year’s 2024 ceremony: ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’ for both “Sprinter” and “Let Go”, and ‘Best HipHop/Rap/Grime Act’.

Last year, Central Cee became the first UK Rapper to hit 2 billion streams on Spotify alone. With an inimitable trajectory, Central Cee has over 10 billion worldwide global streams and is truly unstoppable.

Photo Credit: Coughs

Comments