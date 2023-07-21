Ice Spice Drops Deluxe Edition of Viral EP 'Like..?'

Ice Spice has been consistently delivering one hit track after another since the release of her debut EP “Like..?” in January.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

After quickly establishing herself as the hottest new voice in Hip Hop, Ice Spice has been consistently delivering one hit track after another since the release of her debut EP “Like..?” in January.

Today the newly-minted Apple Music Up Next artist puts a fresh spin on the instant classic with the release of the Deluxe version via 10K Projects/Capitol Records, which bolsters four new tracks including the highly anticipated Deli, along with How High?, Butterfly Ku and bonus track On The Radar in collaboration with executive producer RIOTUSA. Fans have been demanding the release of Deli since Ice teased the fiery track via TikTok earlier this month, and will also see a music video drop on Friday, July 21st at 3PM ET.

The Deluxe version of “Like..?” comes hot off the heels of back-to-back smash collaborations with rap trailblazer Nicki Minaj, including Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] and Princess Diana (with Nicki Minaj), which marked the biggest female hip-hop debut of 2023. Further aligning herself with music icons, Ice recently showed up on a remix of Taylor Swift’s popular track “Karma” and performed live alongside the icon at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

This success should come as no surprise, as “Like..?” boasts 879M+ combined global EP streams and was packed with viral hits including Munch (Feelin U), which earned universal acclaim and spots on countless “Best Song of the Year” lists from the likes of  The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling StoneBillboard, NPR and The Washington Post among others. These accomplishments have recently put Ice on the cover of Billboard’s 40 Under 40 Issue, Teen Vogue and Paper Magazine.

Look for Ice this Fall on Doja Cat’s “The Scarlet Tour” – dates here, and prior to that at Rolling Loud Miami on July 21 and Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on September 2.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sophia Petro To Illuminate The Pop Music Scene With Upcoming Anthem, Rosé Glow Photo
Sophia Petro To Illuminate The Pop Music Scene With Upcoming Anthem, 'Rosé Glow'

As a prelude to her upcoming EP, 'The 11th Hour', rising Australian pop artist, Sophia Petro releases her eagerly awaited single, 'Rosé Glow', bursting with mesmerising, catchy melodies and relatable storytelling lyricism.

2
Christine Tarquinios EP, Silhouette Takes Listeners On A Sonic Journey Of Resilience And S Photo
Christine Tarquinio's EP, 'Silhouette' Takes Listeners On A Sonic Journey Of Resilience And Self-Discovery

Melbourne, Australian based Singer-songwriter, Christine Tarquinio is delighted to share today's release of her latest EP, 'Silhouette'. Produced by the talented Joshua Hennessy of Pivotal Music Melbourne, this captivating collection of five tracks is set to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide.

3
Daryl Mosleys A LIFE WELL LIVED Delivers Heartfelt Hometown Stories Photo
Daryl Mosley's A LIFE WELL LIVED Delivers Heartfelt Hometown Stories

Award-winning songwriter Daryl Mosley's third solo album, A LIFE WELL LIVED (Pinecastle Records), delivers an 11-song collection of heartfelt hometown stories. Available July 21, the disc offers reflections on family, faith, and friendship - all in Mosley's singular voice, which Americana Highways calls 'a blessing that just might come from another world.' Radio programmers can access via AirPlay Direct.

4
Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project Country Chapel Photo
Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project 'Country Chapel'

Produced by Dave Cobb at Georgia May Studio in Savannah, Georgia, Country Chapel seamlessly blends traditional church harmonies with Tritt's signature award-winning vocal style, offering a unique and inspiring listening experience. This long-awaited Gospel project promises to be a defining milestone in Tritt's illustrious career.

