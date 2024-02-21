Ice Cube Adds More Dates to Canadian Tour; Sells Out First Leg

Straight off of the sold-out first leg of the Straight Into Canada tour, Hip Hop icon Ice Cube will embark on part two of the tour, with eleven new dates across Canada. In addition to the new dates, Xzibit, Merkules, Peter Jackson, and DJ Kav have been announced as direct support on select dates.

Presented by Livestar Entertainment, International Touring Agency, Saskatoon Entertainment Group, and Invictus Entertainment Group, tickets for the second leg of the Straight Into Canada tour go on sale February 23 at 10:00 am local time. An exclusive presale with code CUBE will take place February 22 at 10:00am to 10:00pm local time.

As a triple threat, having garnered prestigious accolades such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Ice Cube transcends the boundaries of music, cinema, and sports, establishing himself as a legend in the world of entertainment.

Initially rising to prominence with hip hop supergroup N.W.A., Ice Cube's departure from the group at its pinnacle marked the beginning of a remarkably successful solo career in music, selling over 10 million albums and cementing his status as a rap icon. Cube has been a part of two groups since then. Westside Connection with Mack 10 and longtime friend WC and Mount Westmore, which includes multi-platinum-selling stars Snoop, E40, and Too $hort.

Expanding his repertoire, he ventured into acting and filmmaking, where he's produced the Friday, Ride Along, Barbershop, and Are We There Yet? franchises, and the critically acclaimed NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton. He is also an acclaimed film writer (Friday, The Players Club, The Janky Promoters) and director (The Players Club) who is best known for his acting.

One of the most bankable actors in cinematic history, he has also acted in the Friday, Barbershop, Are We There Yet? and Ride Along franchises, along with the 21 Jump Street franchise, and has had star turns as a conflicted teen in Boyz N The Hood, a greedy soldier in Three Kings and an elite government agent in xx: State of the Union. His most recent acting part was playing Superfly in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Beyond music and film, Ice Cube co-founded the BIG3 basketball league, showcasing his passion for sports, and is currently working on his 11th solo studio album titled Man Down to be released on his label Lench Mob Records in the Summer of 2024

Guaranteed to be a night of Hip Hop's finest, visit www.icecube.com/tour to purchase tickets.

FULL ICE CUBE TOUR DATES:

February 21, 2024 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

February 23, 2024 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

February 24, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

February 26, 2024 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

February 28, 2024 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 1, 2024 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Entertainment

March 2, 2024 - Saint John, NB - TD Station

March 4, 2024 - Truro, NS - Rath Eastlink Community Centre [LOW TICKETS]

March 5, 2024 - Sydney, NS - Centre 200 [LOW TICKETS]

April 23, 2024 - Victoria, BC - Save On Food Memorial Centre

April 25, 2024 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

April 27, 2024 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

April 28, 2024 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Events Centre

April 30, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

May 2, 2024 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Place

May 4, 2024 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place

May 5, 2024 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

May 7, 2024 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

May 9, 2024 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

May 10, 2024 - Laval, QC - Place Bell