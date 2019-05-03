Ian Noe's LETTER TO MADELINE Premieres Today

Ian Noe's new song, "Letter to Madeline," is premiering today. Listen/share HERE. "Letter to Madeline" is the third track unveiled from Noe's highly anticipated debut album, Between The Country, which will be released May 31 via Thirty Tigers and is now available for pre-order.

In advance of the release, each digital pre-order comes with an immediate download of three album tracks: "Letter to Madeline," "Between The Country" and "Irene (Ravin' Bomb)."

Recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the album includes 10 new songs written solely by Noe. In addition to Noe (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, vocals) and Cobb (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), the album also features Adam Gardner (bass, organ piano), Chris Powell (drums, percussion) and Savannah Conley (backup vocals).

Already receiving widespread attention, Noe was recently highlighted on actor Jason Momoa's YouTube channel. The video, which was filmed with the actor in Vancouver, features Noe performing several songs including album tracks "If Today Doesn't Do Me In" and "Letter to Madeline." Of Noe, Momoa describes, "I met Ian Noe at dinner the other night not knowing he was a musician or how incredibly talented a musician he is!! I love these spontaneous moments in life and wanted to share the love and share the music."

In celebration of the release, Noe will tour extensively this spring and summer including dates with Son Volt, Blackberry Smoke and Jamestown Revival as well as three shows supporting John Prine in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Noe will also perform a special album release show at Nashville's The Basement on Saturday, June 1. See below for complete details.

The release of Between The Country follows a breakout year for the Kentucky native, whose debut EP, Off This Mountaintop, was released in 2017. Of the EP, Wide Open Country praises, "Noe's songwriting is poetic, lyrics like 'those Southern storms blowing sound like a haunted train,' twisting just the right amount of sadness into hopeful storytelling. Slightly twangy and romantic, the acoustic guitar and echoey vocals twinkle with promise." Following this release, Noe spent much of the past year touring across the U.S. including shows supporting Colter Wall, Jade Bird and Jessica Lea Mayfield as well as performances as part of AmericanaFest, the Folk Alliance International Conference, Holler On The Hill Festival and more.

BETWEEN THE COUNTRY TRACK LIST:

1. Irene (Ravin' Bomb)

2. Barbara's Song

3. Junk Town

4. Letter to Madeline

5. Loving You

6. That Kind Of Life

7. Dead On The River (Rolling Down)

8. If Today Doesn't Do Me In

9. Meth Head

10. Between The Country

IAN NOE CONFIRMED 2019 TOUR DATES

May 3-Woodstock, NY-Levon's Barn* (SOLD OUT)

May 4-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg*

May 5-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

May 7-Richmond, VA-The Broadberry*

May 8 -Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre*

May 9-Saxapahaw, NC-Haw River Ballroom*

May 10-Asheville, NC-Orange Peel*

May 11-Chattanooga, TN-Songbirds*

May 18-Knoxville, TN-The Shed†

May 30-Lexington, KY-The Burl

June 1-Nashville, TN-The Basement

June 3-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

June 17-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour‡

June 19-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up‡

June 20-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 21-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 22-San Francisco, CA-Independent‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 24-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 25-Seattle, WA-Neumos‡

June 26-Missoula, MT-Top Hat‡

June 28-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room‡

June 29-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 30-Aspen, CO-Belly Up‡

July 1-Mountain Village, CO-Club Red‡

August 1-Tulsa, OK-The Vanguard‡

August 2-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room‡

August 10-Lexington, KY-Keeneland Association Inc.

August 15-Dallas, TX-Kessler Theater‡

August 16-New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall‡

August 17-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn‡

August 23-Gävle, Sweden-Konserthus#

August 27-Oslo, Norway-Oslo Konserthus#

September 4-Berlin, Germany-Columbiahalle#

September 7-London, U.K, -Slaughtered Lamb

*with Son Volt

†with Blackberry Smoke

‡with Jamestown Revival

#with John Prine





