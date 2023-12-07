ISMAY Releases New Track 'The Window Shade' From New Album 'DESERT PAVEMENT'

The album is set to release on January 26th.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 3 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 4 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

ISMAY Releases New Track 'The Window Shade' From New Album 'DESERT PAVEMENT'

Songwriter/storyteller/farmer ISMAY releases their emotional new track “The Window Shade,” the latest offering from their upcoming album Desert Pavement, out January 26. Desert Pavement is a tapestry of alternative American roots music, full of alt-country textures and lush folk songs that transcend traditions and blur boundaries.

ISMAY is Avery Hellman, a Bay Area native who draws inspiration from the rural California land. On “The Window Shade,” ISMAY shares their need to value independence over safety, realizing it was time to move on from the family ranch they deeply loved. ISMAY says, “When I first moved there I had thought that I'd never leave. It was paradise. But I changed and found that I needed to find my own life and place to be and stand on my own."

Hellman grew up attending Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the music festival launched by their grandfather, Warren Hellman, and incorporated the melting pot of sounds that is California into their being. Desert Pavement evokes the landscapes of rural land and days of yore. "I create music that's informed by older traditions and makes you feel the way old folk music does," they say, "but it doesn't sound like something you've heard before."

After supporting Watchhouse on the road, ISMAY has a number of performances in the works, including an official showcase at Folk Alliance International in Kansas City, MO. Additional tour dates will be announced shortly.

ISMAY 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

January 28 – Mill Valley, CA – Sweetwater Mill Valley
January 29 – Elko, NV – National Cowboy Poetry Gathering
February 9 – Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge with Kelly McFarling
February 10 – Big Sur, CA – Fernwood Resort with Kelly McFarling
February 11 – Kelseyville, CA – House Concert
February 21-25 – Kansas City, MO – Folk Alliance International 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sly5thAve Shares Fresh Orchestral Take On Destinys Child Hit Photo
Sly5thAve Shares Fresh Orchestral Take On Destiny's Child Hit

The song originally achieved iconic status through the collaboration of Destiny's Child and Wyclef Jean, soundtracking school dances and car rides alike. Sly5thAve's inventive reinterpretation delves into one of the song's sources from Barry White's “Strange Games & Thangs.”

2
Emanuel Casablanca is Strung Out On Thrills on New Single Photo
Emanuel Casablanca is 'Strung Out On Thrills' on New Single

Casablanca's new album, Strung Out on Thrills, coming from the Vinyl Recording Group. The new record, produced by Casablanca and Paul Howells, is solely blues/blues-rock based and truly owns the sound of minor blues. Several of his peers are featured on this album including Elliot Sharp and Blues Music Award Nominee Joanna Connor.

3
UK-Based Von Trapped Family Release If That Day Comes Round Photo
UK-Based 'Von Trapped' Family Release 'If That Day Comes Round'

Folk rock group The Marsh Family are back with their latest release, the poignant Christmas song 'If That Day Comes Round,' available for streaming now. In the vein of modern classics like Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas,' this track reflects on the devastating war in Gaza and Israel through hopeful lyrics.

4
Maps Share Counter Continuo Pt. 1 Photo
Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'

Counter Continuo is the final piece of a series of releases that started earlier this year with album Counter Melodies, before continuing throughout 2023 with remixes from Plaid, GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell), Pye Corner Audio and Counter Mixes, a collection of tracks reworked by Chapman from his original release.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HARMONY