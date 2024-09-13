INJI Drops Sophomore EP 'WE GOOD'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The up-and-coming dance-pop artist INJI drops her sophomore EP WE GOOD via AWAL, inviting us all to take life’s chaos head-on with a wink and a grin. Packed with bangers, this EP serves up a playful reminder to handle life with a little delulu optimism and a whole lot of self-confidence.

The EP’s focus track “SEXY 4EVER” features legendary Nile Rodgers and is INJI's bold response to societal pressures on aging. With Rodgers' legendary influence, the track amplifies her message: like him, she plans to stay sexy and successful, beyond her 70’s.

INJI on the release: “My second EP comes from the most transformative period of my life when I left business school to pursue music. Creating INJI was my way of coping with the anxiety of perfectionism—by making music that embraced positivity and humor instead. We Good is packed with tracks that are perfect for a pre-game, a 7 a.m. boost as you go to work, or going out on a Saturday night. But at its core, it’s about finding lightness in life, replacing anxiety with optimism, and not taking things too seriously, especially during the uncertainty of our 20s.”

WE GOOD TRACKLIST HERE:

1. NICE TO MEET YA (feat. Flyana Boss)

2. GIRLZ

3. PEPSI COLA

4. SEXY 4EVER (feat. Nile Rodgers)

5. ROT

INJI, a 23-year-old artist and songwriter from Turkey now based in NYC, has made a remarkable transition from being trained in classical and jazz music to dance pop. While studying at The Wharton School of Business, she launched her solo career with the audacious track “GASLIGHT,” which quickly racked up millions of streams and dominated TikTok charts. Her follow-up single, “BELLYDANCING,” has amassed over 56.5 million streams and topped major playlists worldwide, earning more than 300,000 Shazam tags in its first week.

Put on your dancing/bouncing shoes (i.e. kicks) and join INJI’s party as she embarks on her nearly sold-out first headline tour, kicking off September 13 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles – all dates listed here and below.

TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Thursday, September 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Saturday, September 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Sunday, September 17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Monday, September 18 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Wednesday, September 20 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

Thursday, September 21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Friday, September 22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Saturday, September 23 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

Tuesday, October 10 - Ankara, Turkey - Milyon Performance Hall

Wednesday, October 11 - Izmir, Turkey - Havagazı Fabrikası

Thursday, October 12 - Istanbul, Turkey - Maximum Uniq Açıkhava

Saturday, October 14 - Munich, Germany - Milla

Sunday, October 15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

Monday, October 16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

Wednesday, October 18 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles Theatre

Thursday, October 19 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

Friday, October 20 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

Sunday, October 22 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

Monday, October 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ

Wednesday, October 25 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute

Thursday, October 26 - London, UK - Village Underground

Photo credit: Danica Robinson

