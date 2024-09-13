INJI Drops Sophomore EP 'WE GOOD'

She will soon embark on her first headline tour, kicking off September 13 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.
The up-and-coming dance-pop artist INJI drops her sophomore EP WE GOOD via AWAL, inviting us all to take life’s chaos head-on with a wink and a grin. Packed with bangers, this EP serves up a playful reminder to handle life with a little delulu optimism and a whole lot of self-confidence.
The EP’s focus track “SEXY 4EVER” features legendary Nile Rodgers and is INJI's bold response to societal pressures on aging. With Rodgers' legendary influence, the track amplifies her message: like him, she plans to stay sexy and successful, beyond her 70’s.
INJI on the release: “My second EP comes from the most transformative period of my life when I left business school to pursue music. Creating INJI was my way of coping with the anxiety of perfectionism—by making music that embraced positivity and humor instead. We Good is packed with tracks that are perfect for a pre-game, a 7 a.m. boost as you go to work, or going out on a Saturday night. But at its core, it’s about finding lightness in life, replacing anxiety with optimism, and not taking things too seriously, especially during the uncertainty of our 20s.”
1. NICE TO MEET YA (feat. Flyana Boss)
2. GIRLZ
3. PEPSI COLA
4. SEXY 4EVER (feat. Nile Rodgers)
5. ROT
INJI, a 23-year-old artist and songwriter from Turkey now based in NYC, has made a remarkable transition from being trained in classical and jazz music to dance pop. While studying at The Wharton School of Business, she launched her solo career with the audacious track “GASLIGHT,” which quickly racked up millions of streams and dominated TikTok charts. Her follow-up single, “BELLYDANCING,” has amassed over 56.5 million streams and topped major playlists worldwide, earning more than 300,000 Shazam tags in its first week.
Put on your dancing/bouncing shoes (i.e. kicks) and join INJI’s party as she embarks on her nearly sold-out first headline tour, kicking off September 13 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles – all dates listed here and below.
Wednesday, September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
Thursday, September 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Saturday, September 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Sunday, September 17 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Monday, September 18 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
Wednesday, September 20 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
Thursday, September 21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Friday, September 22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Saturday, September 23 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
Tuesday, October 10 - Ankara, Turkey - Milyon Performance Hall
Wednesday, October 11 - Izmir, Turkey - Havagazı Fabrikası
Thursday, October 12 - Istanbul, Turkey - Maximum Uniq Açıkhava
Saturday, October 14 - Munich, Germany - Milla
Sunday, October 15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza
Monday, October 16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
Wednesday, October 18 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles Theatre
Thursday, October 19 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9
Friday, October 20 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
Sunday, October 22 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
Monday, October 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ
Wednesday, October 25 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute
Thursday, October 26 - London, UK - Village Underground
Photo credit: Danica Robinson
