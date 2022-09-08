Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
INDIGO SPARKE Shares PJ Harvey 'White Chalk' Cover

Indigo Sparke's new album will be released on October 7.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Ahead of the October 7 release of her new album Hysteria, Indigo Sparke has collaborated with Sounds of Saving and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for a new episode of their "Song That Found Me At The Right Time" series which was created to promote honest, intimate conversations about mental health and inspire action for those in need of support.

SoS sat down with Sparke to discuss her relationship between music and mental health. She also chose to cover PJ Harvey's "White Chalk" and identified it as an essential song in her life and on her playlist.

Sounds of Saving is also excited to announce their sponsorship of Sparke's record release party for Hysteria. The show is happening on release day, October 7, at Public Records in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are free and the show starts at 7pm.

This summer the New York City-based non-profit launched the SoS Therapy Fund. Through the program, SoS will cover costs for fans of specific artists to see culturally competent mental health professionals across the country for up to 12 therapy sessions. It is designed for those who are interested in treatment and who may have encountered barriers to care. It is the realization of the Sounds of Saving mission of using the common love of music as a pathway to mental health conversation, resources and treatment.

Also this summer, SoS, in collaboration with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, partnered with Courtney Barnett's "Here And There" touring festival. They joined the tour, engaging with the audience and artists alike at each stop.

Through "Song that Found Me At The Right Time," which was created in 2019, SoS emphasize the impact of music of all genres on human connection, coping during difficult times and maintaining mental wellbeing. SoS have shared close to 20 videos for the including conversations with Jim Ward, Allison Russell, Sharon Van Etten and Bartees Strange and they have drawn attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, AV Club, Uproxx, and others.

Listen to the new cover here:

