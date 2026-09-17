IMPROVEMENT MOVEMENT to Tour Fall 2024, Starting NYC Oct 1

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Atlanta's Improvement Movement have released 'Common Place Live From 5th Avenue, NYC (Glass Box Truck Sessions),' the newest installment of their 'Glass Box Truck Sessions,' filmed inside a glass box truck traveling through the streets of New York City. For the series, the band performed their entire new album, Your Perfect Real Life, live as the city passed by.

Flood Magazine premiered the video and says, 'the vibrant indie-pop tune addresses the Flock camera era of our surveillance culture, its creeping pace making for a slightly uncomfortable listen despite the lightness of Improvement Movement's sound.'

'Common Place' is about the increase in police surveillance and how it has affected our ability to safely gather and organize in third spaces, which are rapidly dying as corporate interest takes over communities and neighborhoods for things like data centers, police training facilities, and other real estate developments that extract necessary resources like water and power. 'When we were driving around New York looking for somewhere to shoot this song, it was a total coincidence that we would start the session on a block with tons of cops getting out of their patrol vehicles. We kept shooting that song for about an hour but it felt that the most obvious one would have to be the take with the police over our shoulders.'

In support of Your Perfect Real Life, Improvement Movement recently made their national television debut, performing three songs off the album for CBS Saturday Morning's #SaturdaySessions. They performed 'I Do,' and 'In The Morning,' from the album, out now via ATO Records. The band also performed 'On The Bus' as a web exclusive.

Improvement Movement kick off their fall tour with a show in Milwaukee, WI. The run features dates across North America including Elsewhere Rooftop in Brooklyn on October 1, a hometown show in Atlanta on October 10 at Goat Farm, and the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on October 30.

Self-described as a 'social betterment campaign/prog-rock quartet/non-denominational cult,' the band released Your Perfect Real Life last month. Across eleven prismatic, angular and endlessly inventive songs, the band's shape-shifting arrangements are woven together by rich vocal interplay, with all four members contributing vocals and harmonies. The album takes stock of the absurdities and anxieties of modern life without giving in to despair, instead finding something unexpectedly life-affirming in a world that rarely seems to make sense.

In addition to the Glass Box Truck series, Improvement Movement have matched Your Perfect Real Life's musical left turns with a series of equally offbeat videos, including 'I Do,' a sunny, soft-rock ballad that presents the record's core circumstance - 'all we've got is a rock and a hill.' The track is currently in rotation at SiriusXM, where the band also recently stopped by for an in-studio session set to air later this year.

About Improvement Movement

Atlanta's Improvement Movement is composed of Tony Aparo, Clark Hamilton, Marshall Ruffin, and Zach Pyles. Formed out of the city's fertile DIY scene, where the members spent the better part of a decade rubbing elbows with the city's no wave, punk, improv, and free jazz communities, the band has spent the last two years on the road relentlessly, supporting Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Iron & Wine, Houndmouth, and Khruangbin.

Their latest album, Your Perfect Real Life, is out now via ATO Records. Eleven tracks sprawl and simmer across the record, animated by the band's baroque take on angular grunge harmonies, sticky melodies, four-part vocal harmony, and a trove of experimental instruments. Written in the gauntlet of that touring cycle, with little room for premeditation, the album reflects a band working as instrumentalists first - conjuring the same organic, on-the-fly synergy that's defined their live sets night after night. Where 2024's Slump zeroed in on the minutiae of friendship and personal relationships, Your Perfect Real Life widens the lens, grappling with timely yet universal themes of mundanity, futility, fear, and acceptance. Highlights include the moody, breakup-inspired opener 'Still Cold,' the anxious, percussion-driven 'Carry On,' and 'Common Place,' an uneasy meditation on the loss of third spaces.

Recorded by a band whose live sessions have amassed millions of views online, Your Perfect Real Life is a testament to Improvement Movement's uncanny musical cohesion and their belief in the power of singing together as a way to alchemize collective struggle into art.

Tour Dates

9/17 - Vivarium - Milwaukee, WI ^

9/18 - Turntable - Indianapolis, IN ^

9/19 - The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI ^

9/20 - Sound Garage - Toronto, ON ^

9/22 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY ^

9/24 - Portland House of Music - Portland, ME ^

9/25 - The Hangar - Troy, NY ^

9/26 - The Drake - Amherst, MA ^

9/27 - Warehouse XI - Somerville, MA ^

10/1 - Elsewhere Rooftop - New York, NY ^

10/2 - Pearl Street Warehouse - Washington, DC ^

10/3 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA ^

10/4 - Spirit Hall - Pittsburgh, PA ^

10/6 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA ^

10/7 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC ^

10/8 - Revival - Asheville, NC ^

10/9 - The Basement - Nashville, TN ^

10/10 - Goat Farm - Atlanta, GA ^

10/21 - recordBar - Kansas City, MO #

10/22 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK #

10/23 - Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios - Denton, TX #

10/24 - Brushy Street Commons - Austin, TX #

10/27 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ %

10/28 - Casbah - San Diego, CA %

10/30 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA %

10/31 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA %

11/4 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR %

11/5 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA %

11/6 - WOW Hall - Eugene, OR %

11/7 - Neurolux - Boise, ID %

11/8 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT %

11/10 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO #

11/12 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL #

11/13 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - Minneapolis, MN #

11/14 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE #

11/15 - Off Broadway - St. Louis, MO #

^ w/ The Point

# w/ Jalen Reyes

% w/ Adron

Tracklist

Still Cold

Carry On

I Do

Common Place

In The Morning

Wide World

Home Again

Old Friends

Wrong

21st Century

Being Right

Photo Credit: Trent Tomlinson



Photo Credit: Trent Tomlinson

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