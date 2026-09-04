Photos: Phillip Phillips Releases LET'S GO FAR: VOL. 1 EP, LET'S GO FAR Tour to Launch in Dallas

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Phillip Phillips has released his brand-new EP Let's Go Far: Vol. 1, out now on all platforms. Alongside the release is the focus track 'My Dark Places.' Phillips will kick off his fall headlining Let's Go Far Tour next Thursday, September 10 in Dallas, TX. Let's Go Far: Vol. 1 can be heard here.

Photo Credit: Sean O'Halloran















To celebrate the release of the new EP, Phillip will hit the road this fall, kicking off his Let's Go Far Tour next week – on September 10th in Dallas, TX. Phillip will be stopping in major markets including Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, Anaheim, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville, Atlanta and more. Full dates and ticket links are below.

'My Dark Places' is an important & powerful reflection on mental health for Phillip as he addresses the passing thoughts that can cloud his mind. He sings, 'I don't wanna live without you, all I do is think about the time I've wasted in my dark places.'

''My Dark Places' is about the thoughts we don't always say out loud—the fear of time passing, getting lost in your own head, and wondering if you're really living the life you want to be remembered for. It ultimately comes back to love and being present for the people who matter, because we don't know how much time we get with them. That idea runs through a lot of Let's Go Far, Vol. 1, which is really a collection of songs about where I've been, where I am, and the people I'm trying to hold onto along the way,' Phillips said about the new single & EP.

Phillip is stepping into new music, a full fall tour, and a story that speaks to where he is now as an artist, husband, father and songwriter. After finishing as the runner-up on The Masked Singer earlier this year, Phillip quickly turned that renewed spotlight back toward his own music with the release of his new song 'Homesick.' 'Homesick' has held firm in the Top 30 of Hot AC radio chart for the past month with new stations continuing to add each week.

More than a comeback, 'Homesick' signals a creative turning point. Best known for his five-times platinum hit 'Home' — which is still the most successful winner's song in American Idol history with the highest debut on the Billboard Digital Songs Chart — Phillips has spent the years since quietly building a durable career, establishing 6.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and touring globally alongside John Mayer and Bruce Springsteen.

Now fully independent and creatively recalibrated, he steps into a new era defined less by expectation and more by intention. Phillips is not just a familiar voice, but an artist with renewed clarity and something real to say.

American Songwriter premiered the EP's title track earlier this summer, saying 'The singer-songwriter just dropped his new single, 'Let's Go Far,' the second track of his latest career era, one that's defined by both his love for his family and his music.'

Over the past few weeks, Phillip's song 'Gone Gone Gone' has also seen significant growth across DSPs following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. 'Gone Gone Gone' was prominently featured in promotional material and fan media for 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and fans continue to associate it with the franchise as recently seen on Instagram. The trend initially went viral throughout Asia and South America, pushing streams of the song to over 500k a day.

Phillip Phillips – Let's Go Far Tour

Thu, 9/10/26 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge – Support: Elias Hix

Fri, 9/11/26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Support: Elias Hix

Sat, 9/12/26 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn - Austin – Support: Elias Hix

Wed, 9/30/26 – Boulder, CO – The Fox Theatre – Support: Elias Hix

Thu, 10/1/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room – Support: Elias Hix

Fri, 10/2/26 – Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory – Support: Elias Hix

Sun, 10/4/26 – Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory - Mainstage – Support: Elias Hix

Mon, 10/5/26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore – Support: Elias Hix

Tue, 10/6/26 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater – Support: Elias Hix

Wed, 10/7/26 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile – Support: Elias Hix

Fri, 10/9/26 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall – Support: Elias Hix

Sat, 10/10/26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – Support: Elias Hix

Sun, 10/11/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom – Support: Elias Hix

Thu, 10/22/26 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Fri, 10/23/26 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Sat, 10/24/26 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Sun, 10/25/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Tue, 10/27/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Live at the Ludlow Garage – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Wed, 10/28/26 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Thu, 10/29/26 – Madison, WI – Majestic – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Fri, 10/30/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe – Support: Katie Lynne Sharbaugh

Wed, 11/11/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Blub – Support: Briscoe

Thu, 11/12/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts – Support: Briscoe

Fri, 11/13/26 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall – Support: Briscoe

Sat, 11/14/26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground – Support: Briscoe

Tue, 11/17/26 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge – Support: Briscoe

Thu, 11/19/26 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In – Support: Briscoe

Fri, 11/20/26 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre – Support: Briscoe

Sat, 11/21/26 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall – Support: Briscoe

Sun, 11/22/26 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Atlanta - Theater – Support: Briscoe

About Phillip Phillips

Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single 'Home' in spring 2012, Phillip Phillips has released three chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred singer-songwriter saw his first full-length effort, The World from the Side of the Moon, go platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2014 his second album, Behind the Light, offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit 'Raging Fire.' After exiting 19/Interscope, Phillip returned to making music that was most authentic to him and released 'Love Like That' following by his first album as an independent artist called Drift Back, achieving Top 15 AC Hits with 'Dancing With Your Shadows' and 'Love Like That'. Earlier this year, Phillips recently released a new track 'Homesick' the first taste of his new EP Let's Go Far: Vol. 1, due out September 4th.



Photo Credit: Sean O'Halloran

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