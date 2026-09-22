IMAGINOS IV: RHYME OF THE STAR CLOCK Release Concert to Feature Albert Bouchard

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The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook Village (at 97 Main Street) will host LIMEHOF Inductee Albert Bouchard's Imaginos Band on Saturday October 17th at 8pm. The live music event will celebrate the release of the new album 'Imaginos IV: Rhyme of The Star Clock' and offer a special preview of a soon-to-be-released film based on the music. Special $25.00 concert only tickets (no access to exhibits) are required and available on LIMEHOF's website at https://longislandmusicandentertainmenthalloffame1.thundertix.com/events/271457.

'Albert has spent the past ten years doing a deep dive into revisiting the words and lyrics of the late Sandy Pearlman's 'Imaginos' story,' said LIMEHOF Co-Founder Norm Prusslin. 'LIMEHOF is honored to host the release party for the fourth installment of these re-imagined songs 'Rhyme Of The Star Clock'.'

As part of the event, prior to the music performance, Albert will screen part of a soon to be released film based on the Imaginos songs created with the aid of AI. The full film will be released on YouTube before Christmas this year, but attendees to this event will get a special preview of the first 3rd of the film.

Albert Bouchard and his band (Cyzon Griffin - drums, David Hirschberg - bass, Mike Fornatale - guitar, and Albert Bouchard - guitar) will perform tracks from the album as well as many classic Blue Öyster Cult songs. Right after the performance, there will be a 'meet and greet' opportunity with Albert and the band for photos and autographs.

'The Imaginos Band is bringing 'Imaginos IV: Rhyme of the Star Clock' to LIMEHOF for one night; the record release party,' Bouchard said. 'Four members, one stage, the album cover where it belongs — lit, present, and performed.'

Albert Bouchard is a founding and former member of the multi-platinum album selling band Blue Öyster Cult. He along with the band were inducted in 2008. Best known as the driving drumming force behind classic album tracks as '(Don't) Fear The Reaper', 'Burnin' For You', 'Godzilla' and more, Albert Bouchard has spent the last several years revisiting the 'Imaginos' story by the late Sandy Pearlman and has now released his fourth album installment titled 'Imaginos IV: The Rhyme Of The Starclock'.

About the Imaginos Saga in Albert's own words

'When I came to Long Island in 1967 and met Sandy Pearlman, he told me a story about a character named Imaginos. He said it was a story in the tradition of all the great epic stories, in which the main character is involved in actions that change the course of human history. Over the years that I worked closely with him on songs for Blue Oyster Cult, he expanded that story from events that happened in the early 19th century to the 21st century and beyond.

When I left Blue Oyster Cult, he negotiated a deal with Columbia Records for me for three concept albums that would encompass the entire story. The albums were to be called Imaginos, Bombs Over Germany and Mutant Reformation. Imaginos would be the origin story. Bombs Over Germany was to be what happened when Imaginos at the behest of an alien species discovers a magic object that makes the leaders of great countries go crazy and cause a series of world wars that culminate with the extinction of the human species. Mutant Reformation is what happens after that where the earth is inhabited by alien species, mutated creatures and robots.

Before the first album was completed the personnel at Columbia records and the new administrators did not care about this album or concept albums in general. They did not promote the record when it came out and was considered an expensive failure. In 2016 when Sandy Pearlman was in the hospital after suffering a fall and a month-long coma, I visited him. I told him that I was going to record all three of these albums and do the series like we originally planned.

In 2020 I rerecorded the Imaginos record in the way that Sandy Pearlman had wanted me to and I found a record company who were very interested in the project and loved the idea of concept albums, Deko Entertainment. When the album came out it did very well, making the top 100 albums on the Billboard charts and earning much more money that any other solo album I had released on my own. Over the next 3 years I released the other two records that also did very well.

As I was finishing Mutant Reformation in 2023, Norman Prusslin contacted me and told me that he had discovered a cache of Sandy Pearlman's writings in his house in East Setauket before it was to be sold. When I looked at the papers I realized there were other songs that were meant for this series that had never been written. These writings expanded the story and filled in many of the gaps between the various adventures of Imaginos. I realized I wasn't done yet. Earlier this year I started recording these songs and the result is Imaginos IV Rhyme of the Star Clock. This collection of songs starts with the song Young Imaginos which precedes all the songs on the first Imaginos album and ends with Night and Fog which would fit nicely on the Bombs Over Germany, probably after 7 Screaming Disbusters. Another Imaginos record, Imaginos V is planned with songs that fit into Mutant Reformation in the near future.'

For more information about this and other events, visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/.

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