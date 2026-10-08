I'M SO HAPPY Album from Rachel & Aron Accurso Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Kids
The creators of MS. RACHEL released a 23-track collection of original songs and reimagined classics for children and families.
Rachel and Aron Accurso's debut album 'I'm So Happy' has landed at No. 1 on Spotify in the US, marking the highest debut for a children's artist on the platform. The album, distributed globally via Magic Star/The Orchard, has also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Kid Albums chart, in the Top 10 on the Billboard Album Sales chart, and No. 16 on the Billboard 200 Chart. The album also debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart, No. 5 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Top Current Album Sales chart. 'I'm So Happy' has garnered 28,751 total consumption units in the week since its release. The full album can be heard here.
The album, from the creators and stars of the beloved MS. RACHEL series, marks the duo's debut as recording artists and features a collection of joyful, imaginative songs created for children and families. Across 23 tracks, Rachel and Aron bring together original songs they have written over the years, along with beloved children's classics. After years of families asking for a Ms. Rachel album, 'I'm So Happy' brings those favorite songs together on an album for the first time, giving children and caregivers a way to listen, sing and dance along wherever they are. For the album, the songs were approached individually, with some featuring expanded arrangements, new orchestration, additional sections and live instrumentation.
The collection showcases the warmth, musicianship, and research-based approach that have made Ms. Rachel a trusted favorite for millions of families around the world. From original tracks written by Rachel and Aron, such as 'I'm So Happy' and 'Big Feelings,' to richly reimagined versions of classics such as 'Hop Little Bunnies' and 'Icky Sticky Bubblegum,' the album brings together songs that have become a beloved part of daily life for children and their families. Among the album's varied arrangements, 'I Love a Rainbow' builds on its bossa nova feel with a new bridge and live strings, while 'Caterpillar,' first heard on the show with piano accompaniment, was expanded into a full orchestral arrangement. The album is available on vinyl in a number of exclusive color variants as well as on CD, here, and as an iTunes exclusive album download featuring three special messages from Ms. Rachel.
Best known to families as Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron, Rachel and Aron Accurso are the creators of one of the world's most beloved early childhood brands. What began as a resource to help young children develop speech, language, and learning through music and play has grown into a global phenomenon, with their show MS. RACHEL reaching more than 21 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 17 billion views. The world of Ms. Rachel has since expanded to include bestselling books, toys, a hit Netflix collection, and now 'I'm So Happy'—the duo's first album—continuing their mission to help children learn, communicate, and thrive through the power of music and play.
I'm So Happy Tracklist
I'm So Happy
I Love a Rainbow
Icky Sticky Bubblegum
Phonics
Hop Little Bunnies
Caterpillar
Up and Down
Bubble Pop
Walkin' at the Zoo
Open Shut Them
I Could Be Your Friend
I Listen to My Body
The Wheels on the Bus
Dino Play
Pop Those Bubbles
Old MacDonald
If You Should Meet an Elephant
Counting to 20!
B-I-N-G-O
Looby Loo
Big Feelings
Together
I Love You to the Moon
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...