ILLINOISE's Tasha Releases New Single 'Love's Changing'

Hot on the heels of wrapping a triumphant run on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Illinoise, the Chicago-born artist Tasha releases “Love’s Changing,” the miraculous new single from her upcoming new album, All This and So Much More.

“‘Love's Changing’ is the last song I finished writing for the album and feels like its perfect final note. While the album is in some ways about loss, it's also about all of the beauty discovered on the other side of loss, and this song encapsulates that warmth and optimism,” Tasha explains. “I wanted both the instrumentation and the video paired with this song to reflect the breeziness and ease that can come when one surrenders to the love around them. The memory of pain never quite leaves us, and in fact often sneaks up when we least expect it (as heard in the song), but there's always wonder and joy to be found that brings us back to ourselves.”

All This and So Much More’s striking previous singles “The Beginning,” “Michigan” and “So Much More” have collectively received praise from outlets including Pitchfork, The FADER, Nylon, Paste, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Our Culture and more, including an appearance on the popular Instagram Talk Show Subway Takes. The anticipated album is due September 20th on Bayonet Records.

All This and So Much More is an album crafted with a big, ambitious sound (in part, thanks to the production of Gregory Uhlmann)—cinematic droning, orchestral woodwinds, dazzling arrays of jangling guitar, all lining up to capture a sweeping moment in Tasha’s life. Written over the course of 2022 and 2023, right on the cusp of Tasha being cast in Illinoise, the Tony-winning Broadway musical which adapts Sufjan Steven’s Illinois for the stage, the songs on this album invoke friendship, heart ache, flirtation, doubt. Tasha brings us along on a journey of finding out that the person you wanted to be was inside of yourself, just waiting to bloom all along.

If her 2021 release Tell Me What You Miss The Most was an introspective meditation on love with a few moments of glancing toward what’s next, All This and So Much More is Tasha turned outward, flourishing, telling us what it’s like to take life by the chin and look it in the eye.

In All This and So Much More, Tasha asks us to consider abundance in its truest form. Our lives, a deluge of possible experience if only we will surrender to it, all the way from the citric ache of heartbreak to the chest bloom of new adventure.

Tasha will be playing record release shows in New York on September 21st at Baby’s All Right and in Chicago on September 27th at Lincoln Hall. Tickets are available now via wowtashawow.com/tour.

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

