III Points Reveals Daily Lineup

Alternative music and arts festival, III Points, today revealed its daily lineup and the addition of 40+ musical performances from renowned and rising Miami-based artists. Rounding out its carefully curated lineup of over 100+ acts across pop, hip-hop, rock, electronic and experimental music genres, the two-day gathering is set to take over the 100,000-sq. ft. Mana Wynwood in the heart of Miami's Wynwood Arts District May 1-2, 2020. Two-day GA and VIP passes are on sale now, with single-day tickets on sale Thursday, March 5th at 7am PT / 10am ET, at www.iiipoints.com.



III Points will kick the weekend off on Friday, May 1st with highly anticipated headlining sets from The Strokes, Disclosure, Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers, and Stereolab, plus performances from Bedouin, Danny Daze B2B Mall Grab, Sevdaliza, Maribou State (DJ), (Sandy) Alex G and just added, local, cutting-edge musicians including Laura (of Miami), Patrick Walsh, Plastic Pinks, Soulsdeparted, True Vine, and more.



On Saturday, May 2nd, the festival will wrap with headlining performances from Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, Caribou, Chris Lake, Tycho, Green Velvet, along with sets from Homeshake, Omar Apollo, Nicola Cruz (Live A/V), Mano Le Tough, 100 Gecs, and Miami-based artists Basti, Bear, Bed Scene, Coffintexts, Monterrey, Nicholas G. Padilla, Poorgrrrl and many more. See below for the full list of artists playing each day.



For two days, III Points will transform one of the city's most vibrant, happening districts into an inimitable immersive experience with thoughtfully curated stage designs featuring the latest in technology, stunning living art activations from renowned international and regional artists, exquisite food and beverage offerings highlighting local cuisine and culture, and more.



Single-day GA passes, starting at $79, and single-day VIP passes, starting at $139, go on sale Thursday, March 5th at 7am PT / 10am ET at www.iiipoints.com. Two-day GA passes, starting at $149, and VIP passes, starting at $299, are on sale now. For the first time, III Points is offering a payment plan option for its two-day passes, with just a $49.99 deposit for GA and $89.99 deposit for VIP.



Details on art installations and more will be announced soon. For additional information, visit www.iiipoints.com.

III POINTS 2020 LINEUP BY DAY

(Alphabetical A-Z; *** Denotes Additions)

FRIDAY

(Sandy) Alex G

Acid Pauli

Ackdaddy***

Adam at the Door***

Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers

Andres Line***

Ariel Pink

Avalon Emerson

Basti***

Bedouin

Bort***

Byrd***

Danny Daze B2B Mall Grab

Danyelino***

Disclosure

Discosexo***

Djembe

Eartheater

Ghostflower

Haute Tension

Jacques Greene (Live)

Jaialai

Jason Rault***

Jimmy Edgar

Jonny From Space (live)***

Kerala Dust

Kike Roldan***

Laura (of Miami)***

Le Poodle***

Maribou State (DJ)

Moses Sumney

Mustard Service

Palomino Blond

Patrick Walsh***

Plastic Pinks***

Rick Guerre***

Rick Moon***

Santiago Caballero***

Sevdaliza

Sister System

Sohn Jamal***

Soulsdeparted***

Stereolab

Terence Tabeau

The Strokes

Thunderpony

TIDUR.

True Vine***

Will Buck B2B Felipe Gordon***

Will Renuart***

Yves Tumor and Its Band

박혜진 PARK HYE JIN



SATURDAY

100 Gecs

Apache***

Ashley Venom

Bakke***

Bear***

Bed Scene***

Bitter Babe***

Brother Dan***

Butterfly Snapple

Caribou

Chris Lake

Coffintexts***

Diego Andres***

Donzii

Dude Skywalker***

Ennio Skoto***

Erol Alkan

Fiin***

GAD***

Gami b2b Get Face

Gerd Janson

Green Velvet

Homeshake

INVT (Live)

JBZ***

Kaytranada

Las Nubes

Lazaro Casanova***

Lilith***

Loka***

M.O.N.R.O.E.***

Maccabi***

Mano Le Tough

MAYE

Monterrey***

Ms. Mada

Nicholas G. Padilla***

Nick León

Nicola Cruz (Live A/V)

Omar Apollo

Pirate Stereo***

Poorgrrrl***

Radar***

Rat Bastard***

Richie Hell (Live)

Robyn

Sel.6***

Shyboi

Taimur***

Tama Gucci***

Tycho

Virgo

Wu-Tang Clan





