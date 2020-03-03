III Points Reveals Daily Lineup
Alternative music and arts festival, III Points, today revealed its daily lineup and the addition of 40+ musical performances from renowned and rising Miami-based artists. Rounding out its carefully curated lineup of over 100+ acts across pop, hip-hop, rock, electronic and experimental music genres, the two-day gathering is set to take over the 100,000-sq. ft. Mana Wynwood in the heart of Miami's Wynwood Arts District May 1-2, 2020. Two-day GA and VIP passes are on sale now, with single-day tickets on sale Thursday, March 5th at 7am PT / 10am ET, at www.iiipoints.com.
III Points will kick the weekend off on Friday, May 1st with highly anticipated headlining sets from The Strokes, Disclosure, Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers, and Stereolab, plus performances from Bedouin, Danny Daze B2B Mall Grab, Sevdaliza, Maribou State (DJ), (Sandy) Alex G and just added, local, cutting-edge musicians including Laura (of Miami), Patrick Walsh, Plastic Pinks, Soulsdeparted, True Vine, and more.
On Saturday, May 2nd, the festival will wrap with headlining performances from Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, Caribou, Chris Lake, Tycho, Green Velvet, along with sets from Homeshake, Omar Apollo, Nicola Cruz (Live A/V), Mano Le Tough, 100 Gecs, and Miami-based artists Basti, Bear, Bed Scene, Coffintexts, Monterrey, Nicholas G. Padilla, Poorgrrrl and many more. See below for the full list of artists playing each day.
For two days, III Points will transform one of the city's most vibrant, happening districts into an inimitable immersive experience with thoughtfully curated stage designs featuring the latest in technology, stunning living art activations from renowned international and regional artists, exquisite food and beverage offerings highlighting local cuisine and culture, and more.
Single-day GA passes, starting at $79, and single-day VIP passes, starting at $139, go on sale Thursday, March 5th at 7am PT / 10am ET at www.iiipoints.com. Two-day GA passes, starting at $149, and VIP passes, starting at $299, are on sale now. For the first time, III Points is offering a payment plan option for its two-day passes, with just a $49.99 deposit for GA and $89.99 deposit for VIP.
Details on art installations and more will be announced soon. For additional information, visit www.iiipoints.com.
III POINTS 2020 LINEUP BY DAY
(Alphabetical A-Z; *** Denotes Additions)
FRIDAY
(Sandy) Alex G
Acid Pauli
Ackdaddy***
Adam at the Door***
Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers
Andres Line***
Ariel Pink
Avalon Emerson
Basti***
Bedouin
Bort***
Byrd***
Danny Daze B2B Mall Grab
Danyelino***
Disclosure
Discosexo***
Djembe
Eartheater
Ghostflower
Haute Tension
Jacques Greene (Live)
Jaialai
Jason Rault***
Jimmy Edgar
Jonny From Space (live)***
Kerala Dust
Kike Roldan***
Laura (of Miami)***
Le Poodle***
Maribou State (DJ)
Moses Sumney
Mustard Service
Palomino Blond
Patrick Walsh***
Plastic Pinks***
Rick Guerre***
Rick Moon***
Santiago Caballero***
Sevdaliza
Sister System
Sohn Jamal***
Soulsdeparted***
Stereolab
Terence Tabeau
The Strokes
Thunderpony
TIDUR.
True Vine***
Will Buck B2B Felipe Gordon***
Will Renuart***
Yves Tumor and Its Band
박혜진 PARK HYE JIN
SATURDAY
100 Gecs
Apache***
Ashley Venom
Bakke***
Bear***
Bed Scene***
Bitter Babe***
Brother Dan***
Butterfly Snapple
Caribou
Chris Lake
Coffintexts***
Diego Andres***
Donzii
Dude Skywalker***
Ennio Skoto***
Erol Alkan
Fiin***
GAD***
Gami b2b Get Face
Gerd Janson
Green Velvet
Homeshake
INVT (Live)
JBZ***
Kaytranada
Las Nubes
Lazaro Casanova***
Lilith***
Loka***
M.O.N.R.O.E.***
Maccabi***
Mano Le Tough
MAYE
Monterrey***
Ms. Mada
Nicholas G. Padilla***
Nick León
Nicola Cruz (Live A/V)
Omar Apollo
Pirate Stereo***
Poorgrrrl***
Radar***
Rat Bastard***
Richie Hell (Live)
Robyn
Sel.6***
Shyboi
Taimur***
Tama Gucci***
Tycho
Virgo
Wu-Tang Clan