IDER Share New Single 'Attachment Theory'

Following recent single “Know How It Hurts” and after recently announcing their third album Late To The World set for a February 21st release, leftfield alt-pop duo IDER have shared their poignant and anthemic new single “Attachment Theory,” out now via Nettwerk.

“Attachment Theory” follows recent singles “Know How It Hurts,” “Unlearn,” “Girl,” and “You Don’t Know How To Drive,” and is a soaring and reflective synth-pop anthem that is lyrically confessional, discussing the themes of love language and attachment styles. Alongside the track, the band have shared an understated, yet relatable video filmed in London on 16mm film by Basha De Bruijn.

Speaking about the track, they say, “We wrote ‘Attachment Theory’ after a friend asked us to write a song about attachment styles. It seems as though everyone is obsessed with the idea and with self-diagnosing, so we decided to write a confessional song about ours. On a deeper and more emotional level it's about the fear of being defined by the way you love and desperately wanting to change it.”

Produced by Dann Hume (Laura Mvula, Troye Sivan, Tkay Maidza) and recorded on residency in his church-cum-studio between summer and autumn 2023, Late To The World pushes IDER’s tender sound in a tougher direction. It is both bigger in scale and deliberately restrained, honing its contrasting textures of lush electronics and blistering indie rock. The result, they say, is the album they’ve “always wanted to make”.

Drawing on a mix of dejected British new wave, euphoric electro-pop and swooning alt rock in the vein of Mazzy Star, the resulting sound is as cinematic as their storytelling – with an added dash of grit and the introduction of live drums (while they’ve always used a live drummer on tour, this is the first time they’ve been laid to record) that reflect the album’s real world footing.

As liberated in subject matter as it is in sound, Late To The World represents IDER’s long and continuous journey of self-discovery both as individuals and as a band. It’s an album borne from weathering the confusion of your twenties and stepping into the clarity of your thirties; its 12 tracks acting as rallying cries for rejecting societal pressures and turning up to life at your own pace.

IDER recently announced a world tour for Spring 2025, including headline dates in North America. Tour dates below.

North American Tour Dates:

April 10th, 2025 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

April 11th, 2025 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

April 12th, 2025 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

April 15th, 2025 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

April 16th, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

April 18th, 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 19th, 2025 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

April 22nd, 2025 – Washington, DC @ DC 9

April 23rd, 2025 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

April 24th, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

Photo Credit: Sami Weller

