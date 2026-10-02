IDER Release New Single 'F**k Without Feelings'

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Alt-pop duo IDER released their third album 'Late to the World' last year, and now the band launches its next chapter, returning with the playful new single 'F**k without Feelings' out now via Nettwerk.

best friends Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville - have built a dedicated following for their leftfield alternative pop. With a gritty yet tender sound that is as raw and gentle as it is fiercely energetic, their gorgeous vocal harmonies are coupled with frank and cinematic storytelling. The duo have never shied away from exploring their own situations and feelings, with their 2025 album 'Late to the World' examining the self-discovery that comes with ageing and the acceptance of living life at your own pace. Returning to the studio this year, they began to explore themes of relationships, independence and desire, amidst the relatable reckoning of being single in your 30s, and new single 'F**k without Feelings' was born.

With a sassy, elated energy, alongside a wrathful, feisty undercurrent, the confident track is a euphoric break-up anthem about wanting someone, yet being furious with them at the same time. They say,

'It's about catching feelings when it's supposed to be 'casual'; a classic situationship that leaves you more riled up than anything else. We wanted the song to sound joyful and full of life whilst we scream 'mother**ker'. It's very freeing.'

Alongside their own sell-out headline tour and London residency at Stoke Newington's Old Church last year, IDER supported Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park and have recently supported Melanie Martinez at London's The O2 and Manchester's Co-Op Live. They will be announcing further new music and live dates soon.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 15 Hrs 22 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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