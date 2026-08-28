Hunxho Releases New Single & Music Video I LOVE MY HOE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multiplatinum East Atlanta rapper Hunxho has released a new single and music video, 'I Love My Hoe,' out now via 300 Entertainment.

The track showcases another side of the melodic rapper with its sharp double entendre and sense of humor.

'I Love My Hoe' finds Hunxho sitting in the director's chair himself, alongside Connor Films. He first teased the song earlier this week on TikTok, where fans eagerly demanded that the record drop. His bars and melodies coast across a synth-driven soundscape, bringing the 'You The Birthday' trend full circle with the lyric, 'she eat me and she eat, she the birthday.' The verses twist and turn until he hits the hook, 'I love my hoe.' He goes on to recognize out loud, 'If you leave me, that's my fault.' The accompanying visual projects this vibe on-screen, as he dances with a gardening tool, or 'Hoe.'

The single follows 'Throw It,' Hunxho's second drop of 2026, on the heels of 'Change My Ways.' The latter instantly resonated with his audience, gathering 1.8 million Spotify streams and north of 5 million YouTube views on the music video—which vaulted to #11 on YouTube Trending Music, cracked the Top 50 of the Daily Top Music Videos, and soared to #57 on the Weekly Top Music Videos. iHeart notably plugged the song in its 'Rap Rising' playlist.

Hunxho has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices among a new generation of melodic rappers, captivating audiences with his raw honesty, infectious melodies, and undeniable charisma. By following his instincts, he earned a GOLD certification for 'Your Friends,' sold out every date of his first national headliner, the 'One Night Only' Tour, and claimed a spot among the XXL 'Freshman Class.' He has gathered over 1 billion streams and counting.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...