Hunxho Drops Two New Singles 'Part of the Plan' and 'Hold Me Down'

In the fast lane towards superstardom, rising East Atlanta rapper Hunxho unveils a new single entitled “Part Of The Plan” and another new single “Hold Me Down” out now. Capitalizing on his incredible momentum, the songs pave the way for the arrival of his anxiously awaited next full-length album, dropping this Fall.

On “Part Of The Plan,” the production layers woozy verses over a bed of bold orchestration. He reflects on his journey and pledges himself to a nonstop grind. The message ultimately uplifts and empowers as the hook proclaims, “Get in the game and then just lose, that ain’t part of the plan.” Reflecting on where he's been but focused on where hes going, he reminds himself, “They can’t treat me like no shrimp because I’m too damn big!” The visual is an embodiment of his journey.

He creatively doubles down by also serving up “Hold Me Down.” It illuminates yet another side of his forthcoming body of work. The production threads bright acoustic guitar through a head-nodding drum loop. This time around, he leans on his significant other for strength and support as he stares down all kinds of trials and tribulations. Overflowing with emotion, he urges, “If you care for me, then help me with my flaws,” going on to plead, “Hold me down, there ain’t no other way to hold me.” The songs hint at the versatility and vitality to expect from his next LP.

This year, HUNXHO has been preparing us for his plan. From his sold out “One Night Only” Tour where he continued to expand his audience to landing himself a part of the 2024 XXL Freshman class cementing his spot. Earlier this summer, he teased this era with the Before The Album EP. The project generated 10 million-plus global streams fueled by the likes of “Closer To Over.” Followed by that, HUNXHO joined Sexyy Red on her massive “Sexyy Red For President” Tour across North America.

ABOUT HUNXHO

HUNXHO slides through the vibes with grace, grit, and gusto. Between the laidback rhymes and silky harmonies, charisma drives his seamless balance of provocative hip-hop and bedroom-ready R&B. With every move the Atlanta singer, rapper, and performer makes, you can hear, see, and feel his evolution loud and clear. Since 2017, he has risen into the spotlight on his own terms. Leaving behind the street life, he turned to music and locked into a prolific groove. He shined on the likes of Street Poet, Street Poet 2, and Street Poetry. Signing to 300 Entertainment, he landed a major hit with breakthrough record “Let’s Get It (Remix)” [feat. 21 Savage]. He kicked off 2023 with Humble As Ever. The latter yielded the fan favorite “Highly Performing,” cracking 8﻿.3 million YouTube views. On its heels, he ignited his full-length debut album, 22, highlighted by the viral and quotable “48 Laws Of Power.” Lil Baby personally tapped him as support on the sold out I.O.U. Tour, canvassing arenas and amphitheaters throughout North America. Meanwhile, he capped off a breakout year with the R&B-leaning For Her. It notably marked his first entry on the Billboard 200, while “Yes,” “7 AM,” and “By Tomorrow” gained major traction on streaming platforms. The centerpiece single “Your Friends” also piled up 65 million streams to date. Beyond looks from UPROXX, Lyrical Lemonade, Billboard and more, INKED chronicled how “HUNXHO has come so far in the past five years.” With more music, a sold-out headlining show in Atlanta, and touring an upcoming new album on the horizon in 2024 he’s on the verge of superstardom.

Photo Credit: @johnnyeyeee

