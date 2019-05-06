Huntly Release Video For GIVING CIRCLE

Melbourne trio Huntly today announced their signing to House Arrest who will re-release their debut album Low Grade Buzz.

The group has also shared the video for their single "Giving Circle." Today,Ghettoblaster Magazine premiered the stunning video .

Directed by Dylan Corbett, the video features a choir, improvised performance and spontaneous dancing. Corbett noted, "For me, a choir is the perfect metaphor for the way Huntly brings people together. I wanted to honor the space their music creates, the expression, the connection and the love."

Huntly have a reputation for being one of Australia's most dynamic and exciting underground artists. As Stereogum described their sound - "Consider it the midpoint between Wet and the Blow." Low Grade Buzz marries intimate songwriting with forward-thinking dance music. Huntly make radical pop songs which emphasise the coexistence of the personal and political, where moving and feeling are symbiotic.

Working between the margins of pop, R&B, techno and drum & bass, Low Grade Buzz is an album that crafts narratives that shift suddenly in perspective and sound whilst still full of satisfying hooks and thumping codas.

5/9/19 - Northcote Social Club, Melbourne - Tickets here

"Low Grade Buzz is that feeling you get on a Sunday night if you've spent all weekend with people, connecting or trying to connect, watching, laughing, moving and breathing in public. And then the weekend is over and you're alone in your privacy, thinking about who you are and what time is, and whether you are doing it right. It's the feeling when your eyes close down, when you think about how you've hurt people, or how they've hurt you. Or how you are going to be a better person for the week ahead. It's grief and sadness, but it's also celebration and remembering what it means to be alive. Sometimes Sundays are the loneliest stretch and you don't get out of bed and you think you'll be there staring at the wall forever. Other times, you change your sheets and feed yourself, prepare for the week ahead and tell yourself you're going to be ok. Low Grade Buzz is trying to capture that feeling." -Huntly

Photo Credit: Phoebe Schmidt





