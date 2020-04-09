Human To Human Festival Announces Final Line Up, Featuring Grouplove, Hunter Hayes, & More!

Human To Human, a Facebook Live Benefit, has announced the final line up for this weekend's event. The virtual festival, meant to inspire hope in a time when it is needed most, will take place this Saturday, April 11th from noon to midnight ET. All proceeds from the event will benefit PLUS1's COVID-19 Relief Fund working in conjunction with MusiCares and Sweet Relief. Viewers will be able to contribute via Facebook's Donate feature or by texting PLUS1H2H to 50155.

"It is an honor to be a part of Human To Human - where we can bring people together to celebrate music at a time when we all need it most," shares Jonathan Russell (The Head and the Heart). "To be able to raise money for those negatively affected by this horrific virus, share a live performance, and interact with people around the world as we all shelter in place is a small but hopefully impactful way to bring some peace to us all."

Bre Kennedy continues: "I was inspired to be a part of Human To Human because I need that connection right now more than ever, I think we all want that right now. And being able to possibly be a part of other humans days at least helps give me a little glimmer of hope. I am looking forward to hearing other incredible artists from the room and getting the chance to connect with people through my songs all over the world."

Performers scheduled to appear include Alec Benjamin, Andrew McMahon, Butch Walker, Grouplove, Hunter Hayes, Jensen McRae, Jewel, Joel Adams, Kate Pierson (B-52s), Lauren Daigle, Lucie Silvas, Lzzy & Joe (Halestorm), Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon), Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Skylar Grey, Smallpools, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Tori Kelly, and more. For the full line up please see below, or visit: www.humantohuman.watch.

Human To Human is hosted and produced by Rividia, a full service marketing agency and management company based in Nashville and Los Angeles that partners with businesses and artists to expand their reach, find their audience, and amplify their vision while partnering to build their careers.

Additional sponsors include Big Branch Productions, who will be donating their time and resources as the live stream production and directing team, and Big Picture Media, a full service entertainment publicity agency.

PLUS1 is a leading non-profit organization that mobilizes cultural leaders and their fans to bring visibility, awareness and funding for social and environmental justice. "We know it's a challenging time for so many right now, yet to see artists and music lovers coming together in support of the most vulnerable is what it's all about," shares Plus1 founder and CEO Marika Anthony-Shaw. "We're excited by this partnership and Human To Human's leadership in mobilizing so beautifully, so fully and so quickly."

Human To Human Schedule:

Alec Benjamin

Andrew McMahon

Bre Kennedy

Brian Fallon

Brynn Elliott

Butch Walker

Caroline Kole

Chris Renzema

Christian French

Clare Bowen & Brandon Robert Young

Colony House

Cyn

Devin Dawson

Donovan Woods

Grouplove

Hunter Hayes

Jake Scott

Jensen McRae

Jewel

Jillian Edwards

Joel Adams

Jonathan Russell (The Head and the Heart)

Josie Dunne

JP Saxe

Kate Pierson (B-52s)

Lauren Daigle

Lawrence

Lucie Silvas

Lzzy & Joe (Halestorm)

Martin Johnson (The Night Game)

Matt Nathanson

Nahko

Nicholas Petricca (Walk the Moon)

Olivia Lane

Pete Yorn

Richard Marx

Rick Springfield

Rome Ramirez (Sublime with Rome)

Sam Fischer

Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors)

Skylar Grey

Smallpools & Morgxn

Tayla Parx

Tim McIlrath (Rise Against)

Tori Kelly

Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman)

Yoke Lore





