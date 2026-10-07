Hudson Stone Releases Debut Music Video for 'Talk'; Adrian Lyles Drops 'I Got It Bad'

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Hollywood Records artist Hudson Stone has released the first official music video of his career, for his new single 'Talk.' Directed by Jason Lester (Phoebe Bridgers, Sabrina Carpenter, Laufey, Jack White, Conan Gray), the video features vintage touches including telephones, a phone booth, classic microphones and a tape deck, alongside Stone's signature Gibson guitar.

'This is my first official music video, so I wanted it to feel like me: a little old school, a lot of guitar,' says Stone. 'Working with Jason was amazing. And getting to see pieces of it up on the big screens every night on tour while I play the song still feels unreal.'

Stone is performing 'Talk' on the Worlds Collide Arena Tour, where it has become a showstopping moment. After a surprise entrance, with snippets from the video playing on the big screens, Stone takes command of the stage and soars above the crowd, guitar in hand.

'Talk' follows Stone's debut single, 'Overthinker,' which has surpassed 2.5 million streams and was named one of Rolling Stone's 'Songs You Need to Know.' Stone wrote 'Talk' with Josh Varnadore and Coleton Rubin (OneRepublic) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, OneRepublic). Like 'Overthinker,' it shows his knack for turning relatable moments into catchy, clever songs that listeners keep on repeat.

Adrian Lyles, DAY LIMNS and Los Brasileros have released their new single, 'I Got It Bad.' Last year, while on a promotional trip in Brazil, Lyles recorded 'I Got It Bad' with Los Brasileros, Latin Grammy Award winning Brazilian producers (Karol G, Anitta) and Day LIMNS, a Brazilian singer-songwriter and 'The Voice Brasil' alum.

Said Adrian Lyles, ''I Got It Bad' is a record about outgrowing the person I used to be and the way I used to think. The song shows the perspective of two different people learning that the way they have been going about everything in their life isn't as right for them as they thought. The instrumental really helps the story for me as well. It starts calm and then throughout the record gets crazier and crazier in the same way I feel my mind gets when I feel a big change happening. From then on it's a record about acceptance and realizing you've been doing everything wrong and that it's time for you to grow up again. Sparks flew making 'I Got It Bad.' The second I heard DAY sing in the studio I knew how sick it would be to have her voice on the record. I really really love this song and I'm so glad it happened. Watching it take shape was so so special to me!! Almost beyond words. I love music mannnn. Thank you DAY LIMNS and Los Brasileros for doing this with me. Means the world.'

Added DAY LIMNS, 'I'm so happy to have had the opportunity to work with Adrian. Honestly, I couldn't have imagined my first international release being with anyone else. He's one of the most musical people I've ever had the chance to watch create — restless, curious, and incredibly creative! The whole process was very immersive, and I learned so much from him. I feel very honored to have contributed to this song and to now see it being released in a way that does it justice. I hope everyone enjoys it.'

Los Brasileros added, 'This song came out of a quick and very collaborative session with Adrian and Day. Adrian came in with a few references that opened up a different direction for us, and from there we started experimenting together, trying out chords, synths, and different textures until we found the track's identity. It was a very spontaneous process, and I think that sense of discovery really became part of the final result.'

Separately, The Drop Cast and Denée Benton have shared 'Sinful Obsession,' the latest release from the official soundtrack to FX's 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.' Produced by Larrance 'Rance 1500' Dopson and Jason Taylor, the track is available now on all major streaming platforms. Benton sings about an attraction she knows she should resist, and 'Sinful Obsession' lets that conflict sit at the center of the song.

The soundtrack is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and 1500 or Nothin' co-founder Larrance 'Rance 1500' Dopson, whose credits include Kendrick Lamar's 'These Walls,' Sam Smith's 'Pray' and Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy.' Grammy-nominated Compton rapper, songwriter and producer Jason 'Problem' Martin serves as lyricist, while Watts and Compton-raised rapper and storyteller Glasses Malone serves as creative consultant, bringing his distinct perspective and deep ties to Los Angeles culture to the project.

'Sinful Obsession' follows the release of 'Officer Blackman,' 'Rydah,' Nipsey Hussle's 'LA Theme Song' and 'Back to the Hood (Moves to Make)' with Buddy. The complete soundtrack arrives October 27, 2026.

Walt Disney Records has also released the Star Wars: Galactic Racer Original Video Game Soundtrack. Featuring music by Grammy Award-winning composer Gordy Haab (Star Wars: Zero Company, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle), the soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other digital platforms.

Upcoming Tour Dates and Releases

Sept. 19 – Feb. 22: Freya Skye expands 'Stars Align' Headline Tour across U.S., Europe, Australia, Latin America and Asia. The new dates wrap up February 22 in Taipei.

Sept. 25 – Dec. 13: Hudson Stone will join fellow stars from Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock franchises on the 60-date Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which will visit arenas across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and Europe. The North American leg runs through December 13, with U.K. and European dates scheduled for February 6–24, 2027.

Sept. 27 – Nov. 21: almost monday's THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY headline tour. Multiple dates sold out; limited tickets remain in select markets.

Oct. 13: 'One Wrong Move' from the official soundtrack to FX's 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.'

Oct. 16: Andy Grammer releases sixth studio album Big Stupid Heart.

Nov. 3 – Dec. 13: Andy Grammer on Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour.

Nov. 5 – Nov. 19: little image on headline tour.

Nov. 13: Digital soundtrack available Nov. 13, BEHEMOTH! in theaters Dec. 4. Music by The BEHEMOTH! Collective Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lucas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James N. Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, Alan Silvestri.

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