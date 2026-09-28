Adrian Lyles, DAY LIMNS AND LOS BRASILEROS to Release I GOT IT BAD

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Adrian Lyles, DAY LIMNS and Los Brasileros announced their new single, 'I Got It Bad', is set for release October 6. Last year, while on a promotional trip in Brazil, Adrian recorded 'I Got It Bad' with Los Brasileros, Latin Grammy Award winning Brazilian producers (Karol G, Anitta) and Day LIMNS, a Brazilian singer-songwriter and 'The Voice Brasil' alum.

Said Adrian Lyles, ''I Got It Bad' is a record about outgrowing the person I used to be and the way I used to think. The song shows the perspective of two different people learning that the way they have been going about everything in their life isn't as right for them as they thought. The instrumental really helps the story for me as well. It starts calm and then throughout the record gets crazier and crazier in the same way I feel my mind gets when I feel a big change happening. From then on it's a record about acceptance and realizing you've been doing everything wrong and that it's time for you to grow up again. Sparks flew making 'I Got It Bad.' The second I heard DAY sing in the studio I knew how sick it would be to have her voice on the record. I really really love this song and I'm so glad it happened. Watching it take shape was so so special to me!! Almost beyond words. I love music mannnn. Thank you DAY LIMNS and Los Brasileros for doing this with me. Means the world.'

Added DAY LIMNS, 'I'm so happy to have had the opportunity to work with Adrian. Honestly, I couldn't have imagined my first international release being with anyone else. He's one of the most musical people I've ever had the chance to watch create — restless, curious, and incredibly creative! The whole process was very immersive, and I learned so much from him. I feel very honored to have contributed to this song and to now see it being released in a way that does it justice. I hope everyone enjoys it.'

Los Brasileros added, 'This song came out of a quick and very collaborative session with Adrian and Day. Adrian came in with a few references that opened up a different direction for us, and from there we started experimenting together, trying out chords, synths, and different textures until we found the track's identity. It was a very spontaneous process, and I think that sense of discovery really became part of the final result.'

About Adrian Lyles

Adrian Lyles doesn't just make music about his life. Instead, his music actually reflects the ebb and flow of life itself. Shifting styles without warning, guitar-driven alternative soundscapes mirror the unpredictability of each and every moment, while arrestingly catchy pop choruses capture a universal calling to communicate and connect. The Dallas-raised and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor leans on over a decade of playing live and writing to channel unfiltered emotions and authentic experiences.

About DAY LIMNS

DAY LIMNS stands out in the Brazilian music scene for the depth of her songwriting and her ability to move seamlessly between genres such as pop, rock, and rap. Born in Goiás, Brazil, she gained national recognition after reaching the finals of The Voice Brasil (TV Globo), where she became one of Lulu Santos' standout favorites. With millions of streams across digital platforms, DAY has collaborated with artists such as Di Ferrero, Lucas Silveira, Kawe, Giana Mello, and Froid. Her appearances at major festivals, including Lollapalooza Brasil 2024 and The Town 2025, further reinforce her growing presence and relevance in Brazil's contemporary music scene.

About Los Brasileros

Los Brasileros is a Brazilian music producers trio blending global pop and urban music with Brazil's unique sounds and culture. They've worked with artists like Karol G, Wyclef Jean, Feid, Anitta, Ludmilla, WIU, Kevin O Chris, and many more. With more than 7 billion plays on streaming platforms, 1 Grammy and 2 Latin Grammy wins on their journey, the group's mission is to bring new rhythms, colors, and creative energy to the world — one track at a time.

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