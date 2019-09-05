Howard Stern Will Broadcast From the West Coast

Variety reports that Howard Stern will broadcast from Los Angeles on October 7th. Stern is known for hating air travel, but he's being brave in order to celebrate the opening of Sirius XM's new Hollywood studio complex.

"The launch of our new SiriusXM/Pandora Hollywood complex is a major step forward in creating the best coast to coast content for our listeners," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "This world class studio and performance space in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world was a priority for us. As the slate of programming we are delivering over the next month demonstrates, this space will be a must destination for talent and we can't wait to bring this great content to our listeners nationwide."

In support of Stern's arrival, Sirius has four weeks of special programming in the works across several channels.

SiriusXM hosts Jess Cagle, Andy Cohen and Jenny McCarthy will welcome Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Julia Roberts, Carrie Underwood, Renée Zellweger and more during the first week of special programming.

Read the original story on Variety.





