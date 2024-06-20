Hot Mulligan Releases New Song 'End Eric Sparrow and the Life of Him'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hot Mulligan has released a new song and music video for “End Eric Sparrow and the Life of Him.” Renowned for their cathartic lyrics and infectious riffs, this new track gives their rapidly growing fan base a nostalgic, post-emo anthem to blast through their speakers.

Lead singer Tades Sanville explains his thoughts on the song: “Eric Sparrow beat everyone’s ass in Tony Hawk, and this is what he has wrought. I am not a frontman but have been shoehorned into that role. Interviews where they ask the same questions over and over, strangers running up and touching me at shows, and tons of people dissecting everything they hear me say. Trading tight-knit local scenes for plastic and profiteers. I think a lot of the time that it would be better if my body stayed and didn’t think about it and enjoyed the limelight. Then the part that thinks and gets sad can just disappear. But then who can write?”

This release arrives just before the band returns to Europe, kicking off their summer festival run with select headlining dates in Germany, France, and the UK. Following their journey overseas, they will return to the US in August to headline festivals including the Loneliest Place on Earth, Ohio Is for Lovers, and Riot Fest. Tickets for all shows are on sale now HERE.

The song also follows the release of the single and music video for “Stickers of Brian” another banger, out now.

Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends – vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley – have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018’s Pilot and 2020’s you’ll be fine. Last year was huge for the band as they released their latest album Why Would I Watch. The record received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike and it was hailed by Paste as the “Best Emo Outing” of the year.

Now bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of Fall Out Boy, The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, they have cemented their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.

Hot Mulligan – 2024 Tour Dates

EU/UK Upcoming Dates/Festivals

June 27 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air Festival^

June 29 – Munster, Germany – Vainstream Festival^

June 30 – Manchester UK – Outbreak Festival^

July 2 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Die Stadmitte*

July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett*

July 4 – Paris, France – Backstage BTM*

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter Festival^

July 7 – Brighton, UK – Chalk*

July 8 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront*

July 10 – London, UK – Islington Academy*

July 11 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival^

^Festival

*Headline date

US Festival Dates

August 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Loneliest Place on Earth

September 7 – Cincinnati, OH - Ohio is for Lovers

September 20-22 – Bridgeview, IL – Riot Fest

