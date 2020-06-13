Honeydew And Marylu Release Three Debut Children's Songs

Beloved children's book characters, Honeydew and Marylu, present their debut singles, three children's songs on Kids Ent Rocks Records. Simply entitled "The 25-Second Long Song," "Stay Healthy Stay Home," and "Washing Our Hands the Proper Way" featuring The Kidertainers, the songs educate, provide fun, and affect families in a positive way while explaining the necessity for keeping distance and washing hands. The timely message informs listeners about the proper way of handwashing and resonates the benefits in the minds of children.

When describing the songs, Saddler Ward said, "The best time for kids is when their imagination is full and wild." He also added, "We want to create a lasting moment of that time by building emotional intelligence, so that they can be better prepared for life's curve balls."

Hand washing is one of the most vital ways to avoid the spread of germs. When washing hands, it is necessary to scrub the hands for a full 25 seconds. However, a lot of children forget to wash their hands for this long. Teaching young children to sing a "handwashing song" while they wash is an excellent way to help them measure if they have been scrubbing long enough. The tunes aim to entertain while helping children think about the fantastic world around them and to encourage young children widen their creativity and skills as they overcome the present pandemic.

While Ward penned "The 25-Second Long Song," "Stay Healthy Stay Home," and "Washing Our Hands the Proper Way" were co-written with Tye Ellen.

The three songs are now available at most digital retailers including Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/album/1JTfgJr2ZYZvVR6kMtYCNk.

