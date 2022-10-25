Honey Harper Release New Single 'Boots Mine Gold' Ahead of New Album
His new album will be out this Friday, October 28.
Honey Harper released "Boots Mine Gold," the fourth and final single song to be pulled from their forthcoming sophomore album Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky out this Friday, October 28 via ATO Records.
The video was directed by Luke Orlando and shot at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, NY. The band is in the midst of a national tour supporting Amanda Shires and will play Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY tomorrow, with upcoming shows in Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin and many more. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit HoneyHarperMusic.com.
"In 2022, a cowboy from the future appears in an alleyway in Manhattan with one mission in mind... teach a rave how to line dance," explains Williams Fussell. "Club lights, lasers, horses and candles. Driving 100mph with the top down while the wind blows through your hair and your tears fall to the road.
Dancing through the heartbreak and moving on. With influences ranging from The Bee Gees to Flo & Eddie to Michael McDonald, this track was written late at night with the studio windows wide open. Written primarily with Alex Fischel of Spoon and longtime collaborator Mick Mayer, it was originally intended to be a Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes style track but what came out was a twangy disco song. As if 'Urban Cowboy' and 'Saturday Night Fever' were the same movie in some alternate reality."
The song follows the recent release of the "cinematic" (The FADER) official video for the single "Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia" that was shot in the Canadian Rockies and guest stars musician Sean Nicholas Savage.
"Broken Token" was also released alongside a live performance video from EastWest Studios and has already garnered nearly 150,000 views on YouTube. BrooklynVegan said the song "marks a progression in Honey Harper's spectral country sound," while The Boot praised "the innovative, genre-bending outfit" and called it a "modernized, groovy throwback to classic country-rock of the 1970s."
Nashville Lifestyles reviewed the album and proclaimed, "Taking listeners to the edge of cosmic country, Honey Harper launch their free-flowing sound and celestial lyrics to galactic levels for their second album."
The new record emerged from a deliberate revamping of the band's creative approach with Honey Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti taking on a far greater role in the songwriting process alongside frontman William Fussell.
The 12 song collection marks their first time recording with their stacked band The Infinite Sky featuring their longtime bassist and contributing writer Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. The album was mixed at Wowcat Studios in Los Angeles by Joel Ford (yes/and, Ford & Lopatin).
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates supporting Amanda Shires
10/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/27 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
11/4 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
11/5 - Evanston, IL @ The Space
11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
11/8 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater
11/9 - Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
11/12 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
11/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
11/15 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room
11/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato
