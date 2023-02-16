Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Homeboy Sandman Announces 2023 European Tour Dates

Homeboy Sandman is fresh off the release of his new album "12 Days of Christmas & Dia de Los Reyes."

Feb. 16, 2023  

Homeboy Sandman announces his upcoming Europe tour. With an abundance of releases since his last international tour, the prolific emcee is excited to perform the new material for fans overseas. Homeboy Sandman is fresh off the release of his new album "12 Days of Christmas & Dia de Los Reyes," the first full-length project on his imprint Dirty Looks. Cassette tapes to commemorate the latest release available exclusively on tour.

To say that Homeboy Sandman had a productive 2022 would be an understatement. He kicked off the year with the Illingsworth-produced There In Spirit EP, a 7-track masterclass in top-notch production and elite-level lyricism. Over the summer, Homeboy Sandman shared the I Can't Sell These mixtape which received an "A" grade in Dean of American Rock Critics Robert Christgau's consumer guide.

The Queens native later dropped the deluxe edition of his acclaimed 2021 collaboration with Aesop Rock, Anjelitu. The dedicated emcee is fresh off the release of his highly praised album Still Champion, produced entirely by Deca. In addition to these outings, Homeboy Sandman collaborated with Oakstop Alliance, to help create their debut album Royalty Summit. His latest album 12 Days of Christmas & Dia de Los Reyes is a gift to his supporters and just another opportunity to showcase his immense musical talent.

With the first full-length Dirty Looks release in the books, Homeboy Sandman looks to continue to expand his imprint. "I'm excited about Dirty Looks' first full length release. The team is filling out nicely, we've got GAM as our official recording engineer and GAMBODIA as our official studio. We've got Darko the Super as our official mix engineer. And we've got our art director Lukas Baron who cooked up a different fly visual for each of the 13 singles."

Following his European tour, Homeboy Sandman will be presenting and performing in an official SXSW showcase in Austin, TX on March 17th, Dirty Looks Presents: The Authentics, before hitting the road once again for more US shows in April. See Homeboy Sandman's full list of upcoming tour dates here.

Tour Dates

FEB 16 - Stockholm, Sweden

FEB 17 - Malmo, Sweden

FEB 18 - Goteborg, Sweden

MAR 02 - London, United Kingdom

MAR 03 - Groningen, Netherlands

MAR 04 - Kassel, Germany

MAR 05 - Geneve, Switzerland

MAR 07 - Berlin, Germany

MAR 09 - Hamburg, Germany

Credit: Lukas Baron



