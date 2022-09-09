Holy Fawn Releases New Album 'Dimensional Bleed'

Holy Fawn's new album, Dimensional Bleed, is out now via Wax Bodega.

"We're always going to be the same four humans making music," singer/guitar player Ryan Osterman said as news of the album was made public. "With every release, I feel like we've continued to learn how to best support each other both mentally and musically, which enables us to try new things. Personally, I think this record has truly allowed us to explore more creative avenues than we did with Death Spells."

Guitar player Evan Phelps explained the concept behind the album's name: "Dimensional Bleed vaguely refers to a concept of multiple dimensions and timelines that could exist simultaneously. A lot of different media has alluded to this ideology, and I find the possibility of multiple dimensions intersecting and bleeding into others to be fascinating."

Over the lead-up to today's release, the Phoenix-based band released three advance singles ("Death Is A Relief," "Dimensional Bleed," and "Void of Light") from the Mike Watts (Dillinger Escape Plan, Glassjaw)-produced album.

The videos for "Death Is A Relief" and "Void of Light" showcased two sides to the foursome, with "Death Is A Relief" exploring grand, sweeping vistas exploring the narrative of life and death, while "Void of Light" shines a light on Holy Fawn's restrained power as a live entity.

Holy Fawn are in the midst of a U.S tour, with a Riot Fest performance closing out the current leg, followed by additional stints in the U.K. and a Western U.S. trek in November.

Listen to the new album here:

Holy Fawn Tour Dates

September 9 Philadelphia, PA Milkboy

September 10 New York, NY Saint Vitus

September 11 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

September 13 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café

September 14 Lakewood, OH The Foundry

September 15 Ferndale, MI The Loving Touch

September 16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

September 27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)

September 28 Nottingham, UK Bodega

September 29 Bristol, UK Exchange

September 30 London, UK 229

November 1 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

November 2 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction

November 3 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

November 5 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

November 6 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

November 8 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

November 9 Portland, OR Mission Theater

November 11 Boise, ID The Shredder

November 12 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

November 13 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

Astronoid open through Sept. 15

Som and Grivo open on dates from Nov. 1 to 13