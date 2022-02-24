Hodgy Returns With Left Brain-Produced Track 'People Change'

Hodgy returns with new single "People Change," out now via Poortrait Records / Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. It's the second track from the rapper / producer's upcoming project due this year - his first project since releasing 2016 LP Fireplace.

"People Change" was started in 2018 with frequent collaborator Left Brain and reflects where he was mentally then. "'People Change' is raw and rough-edged - material that is foreign to my current creative process," notes Hodgy.

"But this song captures my mental standpoint from a few years back." Since creating the track, Hodgy - an original member of Odd Future - has taken time away from music to focus on his personal life including going to recovery for addiction, moving from Los Angeles to Toronto with his family, and focusing on various other creative ventures.

Prior to "People Change," Hodgy released "Everyday" which was produced by Gorillaz's Jeff Wootton. He noted, "I'm grateful to be involved in this thing we call life. Here on earth, dedication is truth. After a much needed hiatus, what's next for me?" "Everyday" premiered on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show.

Listen to the new single here: