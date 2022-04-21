Hodgy (Frm Odd Future) Shares New Left Brain Co-Produced Single

Today, Hodgy shares "We Never Knew," the latest single from his new project Entitled, due May 20th Poortrait Records / Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. "Making music is interesting," notes the rapper / producer.

"It's like putting a puzzle together or leaving traces for myself, for future reference. This track is a staple from a few years back that I decided was time to revisit - and it is quite relevant today." "We Never Knew" was co-produced by frequent collaborator Left Brain aka Vyron Turner (Odd Future), and can be heard below.

Entitled is Hodgy's first release since his 2016 LP Fireplace. In the time since his last album, Hodgy - an original member of Odd Future - has focused on his personal life including going to recovery for addiction, moving from Los Angeles to Toronto with his family, and various other creative ventures. Read more via what Hodgy has been up to and the new project via his recent profile with HipHopDX. Pre-save Entitled here.

Previous releases from Entitled include the minimally produced "Into Someone" talong with a video reflecting his love of spending his spare time in nature; "People Change" which was co-produced with and whose raw and rough-edged material reflects where he was mentally then; and "Everyday" which was produced by Gorillaz's Jeff Wootton and premiered on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1.

Listen to the new single here: