"Hippie Hop" Recording Artist Iris Gold Unveils 12-Track Album

Rising star and Bay Street Records recording artist Iris Gold welcomes you back into her world of "hippie hop" with today's release of Woman. The 12-track album was produced and co-written by award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and Eurythmics co-founder, Dave Stewart. Describing Woman, which was recorded at Bay Street Studios in the Caribbean, Gold explains: "I want people or fans of music and songwriting to know that this is not a throwaway bubble gum album. It's not one dimensional like a lot of music these days. It runs deep on many themes particularly about women's liberation, people's freedom, and as a woman taking control of your sexuality."

Woman can be pre-saved/pre-ordered HERE and the official music video for the album's lead single, "Talk All Night," can be watched HERE.

About the new single, "Talk All Night," Gold says, "Sometimes couples get in a situation or mindset where a conversation drags on. One party can hold onto something - a jealousy or a possible problem that may never happen. Sometimes people just need a hug or physical contact. This song, in a cheeky way, reminds people of that. I'm singing from the perspective of the instigator in a way that feels freeing and sexy."

The album's lead off track, "Girl Pick Up Your Drum," premiered worldwide on FLAUNT Magazine and was picked up by Earmilk, Vents Magazine, Cliché Magazine, This Song is So Sick, Find Your Sounds, and more.

Another album standout, "Lover of My Own," premiered worldwide on Wonderland Magazine, was featured on Ones To Watch and picked up by Dork Magazine, The World Is Bond, Fame Magazine, Mundane Magazine, and more. The Prince-inspired song, "Crushed Velvet," was chosen for a Sportsmaster campaign in Denmark.

Iris was featured in VOGUE Scandinavia discussing her style and fashion while touring seventeen European countries in twenty days during her pregnancy, and landed on the cover of Gaffa Magazine Sept '21 issue (the Scandinavian version of Rolling Stone Magazine). She earned sync placement for a Vodafone commercial campaign airing on TV in Germany, and will appear as a contestant for the 13th edition of TV 2's music program "Top of the Pop" in Denmark this fall. Live appearances this summer include SPOT Festival (Denmark), The Great Escape (UK), Bergen Festning (Norway) and Varjo Festivaalli (Finland).

Iris Gold, born in London but raised in Denmark, quickly made noise in the music industry, attracting attention from stars as diverse as Miguel, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Robbie Williams. Elle Magazine noted about Iris's magical musical powers: "Iris Gold has got it all - The looks & the charm to take over the world."

Gold's ongoing relationship with Stewart is just another win for the talented artist, who has continually impressed the music industry with her revelatory approach to genre-blending.

Few can harness the unique vision of musical pioneers quite like the iconic Stewart, which is why Gold has jumped at the opportunity to work with him. Together, they'll continue to develop her peerless style, tapping into her "hippie hop" vibe to further build on Gold's one-of-a-kind sound.

A multi-faceted entertainer, Iris Gold is poised to make her mark. Capitalizing on the buzz surrounding the emerging talent, William Morris Endeavor signed Gold for worldwide representation.

Find Iris Gold online:

INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE

Dave Stewart commented about collaborating with Iris on this new album, raving that "working with Iris was an amazing experience. She's on fire in every possible way. We recorded an incredible album and she put as much into it as she possibly could; including turning up every day ready to be filmed or ready to write a new song...anything you could possibly imagine. She was always on time and ready for a challenge and she nailed it every single time. She's a star if ever I saw one and she lives it every day."

Photo Credits: Tyler Lee Aubrey