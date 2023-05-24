Known for his unique blend of Hip Hop, R&B and Alternative sounds, North Carolina recording artist DapYP presents an internal conflict inspired by his having to choose between two loves in the upcoming hit "A Lovers Dilemma".

But before you assume that he's referring to two women, DapYP presents an even more relatable sentiment - the wrestling match of having to choose between love and his career. Leading with introspective lyrics and an undeniably catchy hook, the track presents empathy for his partner and a refreshing sense of self awareness of the fact that music has taken his full attention. Knowing that she's not getting what she deserves, he channels his feelings into a complete with emotive vocals, a pulsing beat and a raw passion in what he's coining a 'must-listen' for all new fans.

"True love galore, though it's right in front of me - I still ignore / Just a man staring at his core, Like what Ima do with this bright light, Shine it with the stars for the night life" - A Lovers Dilemma

DapYP uses his music to explore the complexities of romantic relationships as well as themes of love, growth and self-discovery. Inspired by the likes of Andre 3000 and Pharrell, DapYP has developed his own style and vocal delivery that's both soulful and energetic, capturing the attention of music lovers and industry professionals alike. "A Lovers Dilemma" comes paired with an entertaining visual where we see Dap show up on the red carpet, soaking up the spotlight while leaving his girl behind in a message that makes it clear that she might not be his first priority.

Soaking up the spotlight, the audience still gets the vibe that he's questioning his own priorities and at the very end, we are presented with a glimpse of Dap's emotional emptiness - after all, the audience isn't who he goes home to at night. In a relatable tale of struggle and internal conflict, "A Lovers Dilemma" delivers fans a look into Dap's universe as we continue to learn more about the rising artist as he sets his path toward a fruitful future in music.