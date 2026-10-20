Hilary Gardner and the Lonesome Pines to Perform NY Area Shows

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Hilary Gardner and the Lonesome Pines will perform two New York area dates in November and December, including the band's debut at the Jazz Loft in Stony Brook and a holiday show at Birdland in New York City. Both shows will include a sneak preview of songs from the forthcoming 2027 album, Trail Dreamin'.

The band features guitarist/vocalist Justin Poindexter, bassist Noah Garabedian, drummer Aaron Thurston, and accordionist/vocalist Sasha Papernik.

Alaska-raised, New York City-based vocalist Hilary Gardner's album, On the Trail with The Lonesome Pines, transports listeners to the nostalgic heart of the American West. The music paints soundscapes of the archetypal cowboy's life on the trail—of pale dawns, purple hills, and the high lonesome feeling of camping out beneath a vast, star-filled sky. The seeds for the project were sown during the early months of the pandemic, when Gardner, from the confines of her Brooklyn apartment, found herself dreaming of wide-open spaces.

Gardner's jazz bona fides belie her rustic upbringing: she grew up in rural Alaska surrounded by vintage country music, and her first gigs as a teenager were performing Patsy Cline tunes in dive bars. 'I learned so much about singing from Patsy Cline,' Gardner says. 'She was a powerful musical storyteller, she was in total command of her instrument, and her time was great—Patsy could really swing.'

Since moving to New York City in 2003, Gardner has released three albums as a leader; played Frank Sinatra's vocal counterpart in Twyla Tharp's hit Broadway production, Come Fly Away; and is a founding member of the award-winning close harmony trio Duchess.

In a return to her roots, Gardner began delving into repertoire from the 'singing cowboy' era of the 1930s-40s, discovering a treasure trove of material ranging from atmospheric ballads tinged with melancholy to swing with a sense of humor. 'I love seeking out 'hidden gem' tunes—songs that, for whatever reason, didn't become as well known as they should have,' she says. 'These 'trail songs' have been neglected for decades because they can't be easily classified as jazz or country or pop or Americana—they're a combination of all those genres, and they inhabit a sonic landscape uniquely their own, too.'

Guided by her belief that no corner of the Great American Songbook should go unexplored, Gardner teamed up with Justin Poindexter (guitars, vocals), Noah Garabedian (bass), and Aaron Thurston (drums), and The Lonesome Pines were born. 'The first time we all played together, it was magic,' she recalls. 'Musical chemistry is this wonderfully intangible, unpredictable thing, and when the stars align, it's such a gift. The songs came to life organically as we explored the music as a band.'

After sold-out shows at iconic Greenwich Village venues 55 bar and Mezzrow, the quartet convened at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, with Grammy-winning producer Eli Wolf (Norah Jones, Willie Nelson, Cassandra Wilson) at the helm. 'In addition to being a first-rate producer with incredible ears, Eli is my husband, and we love working together,' says Gardner.

Additional recent touring includes Rochester International Jazz Festival (June 2025), Crazy Coqs London (June, 2025), Biennale Architettura (Venice, 2025) and sold-out performances at Birdland and Dizzy's Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center).

'On the Trail with The Lonesome Pines evokes all the romantic mythology of the American West,' says Gardner. 'These songs remind us that the answers to many of life's big questions can be found in contemplative solitude, the beauty of the natural world, and the arms of a loved one.'

Event Details

Saturday, November 14 — The Jazz Loft, Stony Brook, Long Island. Two sets, 7PM-9PM.

Sunday, December 20 — Birdland, NYC. Two sets, 7PM and 9:30PM.

Photo Credit: Margherita Andreani





Photo by Margherita Andreani



Photo Credit: Margherita Andreani

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