Celeste Marie Wilson Releases New Single 'Marie' Honoring Family Legacy

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Rising Texas singer-songwriter Celeste Marie Wilson released her new single, 'Marie,' on July 17. Inspired by the true love story of her great-grandparents, the song tells the tale of a young rodeo cowboy who worked tirelessly to buy an engagement ring and the daughter of a prominent landowning family who left everything behind to follow her heart. Carrying her great-grandmother's name, Wilson honors her family's legacy with a timeless country ballad rooted in faith, sacrifice, and enduring love. 'Marie' was premiered by Center Stage Magazine.

'Growing up, I always loved hearing the story of my great-grandparents. Carrying my great-grandmother's name makes this song even more personal to me. 'Marie' is my way of honoring their incredible love story and preserving a piece of my family's history through music.'

Celeste Marie Wilson continues to build momentum with several career milestones, including a main stage performance at the annual Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C., where she joined celebrated songwriters recognized for their contributions to music. She also earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Music Video from the Josie Music Awards for her music video 'Ever Wanted,' as her single 'Jesus, Tequila and Whiskey' gained traction on country radio. Throughout the year, Wilson released new music, including 'What Else Could I Need?,' performed at multiple SpringBoard Festivals showcases across the country, and continues to record new music for upcoming releases.

More about Celeste Marie Wilson

Celeste Marie Wilson is a Texas country and Americana singer-songwriter carrying on a family legacy of poets, painters and musicians. Inspired by the timeless artistry of Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Bonnie Raitt, she crafts what she calls 'whiskey in a teacup' songs, blending heartfelt storytelling with quiet strength and undeniable grit. Produced by Jim Reilley, Wilson records under her own imprint, Little Dipper Record Company, distributed by Select-O-Hits. A 2026 Women Songwriters Hall of Fame ambassador and International Songwriting Competition semifinalist, Wilson continues to earn recognition for her authentic songwriting and distinctive voice. Her debut album, Southern American Princess, is slated for release later this summer.

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