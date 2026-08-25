Celeste Marie Wilson Releases Music Video For "WILLOW"

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Rising Texas singer-songwriter Celeste Marie Wilson has released the official music video for her single, 'Willow.' Premiered by The Country Note, the video brings the song's themes of memory, emotion, and resilience to life through a simple yet theatrical visual approach. Wilson's distinctive songwriting and powerful vocals remain at the center of the video, allowing the story and emotion behind 'Willow' to take the lead. The result is an intimate visual that showcases Wilson's ability to turn personal experiences and familiar memories into songs that connect with listeners.

'There are certain things that, when you see them, can instantly take you back to your childhood,' shares Wilson. 'Sometimes those memories are comforting, while other times they can be a little haunting. 'Willow' goes even deeper, showing how the simplest things can often feel the most familiar and bring back memories we may have forgotten. I hope you enjoy it!'

Wilson's current single 'Marie' honors the true love story of her great-grandparents, which tells the tale of a young rodeo cowboy who worked tirelessly to buy an engagement ring and the daughter of a prominent landowning family who left everything behind to follow her heart. Carrying her great-grandmother's name, she honors her family's legacy with a timeless country ballad rooted in faith, sacrifice, and enduring love.

Celeste Marie Wilson continues to build momentum with several career milestones, including a main stage performance at the annual Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C., where she joined celebrated songwriters recognized for their contributions to music. She also earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Music Video from the Josie Music Awards Foundation for her music video 'Ever Wanted,' as her single 'Jesus, Tequila and Whiskey' gained traction on country radio. Throughout the year, Wilson has released new music, including 'What Else Could I Need?,' performed at multiple SpringBoard Festivals showcases across the country, and continues to record new music for upcoming releases.

For more information, visit celestemariewilsonmusic.com.

About Celeste Marie Wilson

Celeste Marie Wilson is a Texas country and Americana singer-songwriter carrying on a family legacy of poets, painters, and musicians. Inspired by the timeless artistry of Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Bonnie Raitt, she crafts what she calls 'whiskey in a teacup' songs, blending heartfelt storytelling with quiet strength and undeniable grit. Produced by Jim Reilley, Wilson records under her own imprint, Little Dipper Record Company, distributed by Select-O-Hits. A 2026 Women Songwriters Hall of Fame ambassador and International Songwriting Competition semifinalist, Wilson continues to earn recognition for her authentic songwriting and distinctive voice. Her debut album, Southern American Princess, is slated for release later this summer.

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