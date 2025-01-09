Heaven Return with First Album in Seven Years, Share First Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYC-based power-popgaze band Heaven have announced their third full-length album, Dream Aloud, out April 4, 2025, via Little Cloud Records. Forming an amalgamation of their influences, the single “I Need You More Somehow,” is out now, pairing timeless melodies with layers of reverb-driven guitar. Grounded by sirens of feedback, today’s single previews an album full of emotional exploration tied up in otherwordly instrumentation.

“Both at home on the beach in California or a seedy underground nightclub in Glasgow or Berlin, the song layers two worlds,” says vocalist and guitarist Matt Sumrow. “The lyrics are purposefully ambiguous, needing more of someone and longing for more connection, but also sounding content and blissful with the present situation at the same time.”

The official music video for the new single was shot and edited to resemble old 1980s/90s video footage, CCTV or Straight-to-Home Video, harkening back to the era of their influences. Shot at New York City’s iconic Mercury Lounge, the band is covered in a blanket of haze, and blue and pink swirling stage light.

Dream Aloud was first teased last year by lead single, “I’ll Let You In.” The record was recorded in New York City, mixed by Jonathan Krienik (The Rapture, Gang Gang Dance), mastered by Christopher Colbert (The Walkmen, Pedro the Lion) and features guest guitar on the title track by Steve Schiltz (Longwave, Wah Together).

Heaven ride a massive sonic wave in delivering their introspective yet dreamy tracks. Matt Sumrow and Mikey Jones created the band in the wake of touring and recording with artists such as Dean And Britta, Swervedriver, Ambulance LTD, Caveman, The Comas, The Lemonheads, and others. Now joined by bassist Sonia Manalili, the NYC-based trio is prepping their first album in 7 years, their most somnambulistic to date, the band’s third full-length, Dream Aloud.

Photo credit: Liz Lohse

