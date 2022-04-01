Heather Sommer Debuts Single, 'On Demand,' and Accompanying Lyric Video

With her music, Heather Sommer gains strength and confidence from experiences with past friendships, creating boundaries for herself while navigating societal expectations and cultural borders of the Millennial and Gen Z generations. Today, she shares her new single "On Demand" via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. "On Demand" was written as a way for her to express her frustration at being overlooked and underestimated by people she once considered close friends. WATCH LYRIC VIDEO HERE.

"In addition to me, it happens way too often to so many people I know and love as well, especially working in the music industry," notes Sommer. "I want this song to act as a confident call out to everyone who's ever felt ghosted, especially when that person tries to come back into their lives when something exciting or relevant happens...If you can't be there for me when the chips are down, I don't need you there when I'm thriving."

In January, the singer, songwriter, artist, producer and visual artist released "CHAMELEON" from One Size Fits All, her upcoming second EP due later this year. This next wave of music is a fiery combination of alt-pop that pulls in fresh and modern production elements while seamlessly merging them with the sonics of nostalgic early 2000s pop-rock. To date, she has accumulated a total of 60 million+ streams on Spotify alone and released her debut EP nocturnal in February 2021.

Heather is heavily involved in the creation of her original music and loves to embrace her passion for visual art by designing, illustrating, and animating her own album art, lyric videos, merch and promo graphics. As an independent artist, she has proven to be a highly noticeable force in today's new wave of rising talent. All while securing major cuts in the world of electronic music, her chameleon-like vocals and unique writing style give her the capability to jump seamlessly between genres. Her pop-centered singles have landed on major Spotify Editorial playlists including over 25 New Music Fridays, Hot Acoustics, Chilled Pop Hits, Fresh Pop, Chill Pop, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Pop, Modern Soft Pop, and more.

Today, Sommer often travels between NY and LA and spends most of her time writing and producing for herself and others. She's equally as passionate about creating music with artists for their own projects as she is creating for herself and states, "I find it incredibly rewarding to help others tell their own stories through the power of original music. There's nothing like coming out of a writing session and feeling like the artist just went to one of the best therapy sessions of their life." She has never been more excited to create music with so many talented and wonderful people, and is eager to see what lies ahead in her creative journey.

Photo Credits: Rochelle Brockington