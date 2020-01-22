Heart Bones Share 'Don't Read The Comments' Single

Heart Bones have released their second single "Don't Read The Comments" off of their upcoming LP, Hot Dish, out February 21st on Love OnLine Records. The luminous pop duo of Sean Tillmann (Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog/Sweet Spirit) are captivating with their endearing duets and "Don't Read The Comments" continues this momentum with clever wordplay and a glossy production. Filled with genre-blending nostalgic soundscapes, Hot Dish is sure to captivate and endear with glistening ear-wormy duets.

Tillmann exclusively shared with BrooklynVegan, "I had the idea for 'Don't Read the Comments' kicking around in my head a few years ago. There was something missing that I couldn't quite put my finger on. The song comes from a place of rebuilding and maintaining self-worth in an age that doesn't exactly support that process. It sat on the sidelines until Sabrina heard the demo and asked if we could make it a Heart Bones song. I was elated. Their voice was perfect for the lead and elevated the lyrics to a place that felt like they had always lived there."

Limited-edition, Hot Dish, pre-order bundles are now available here and include custom merch like color vinyl, t-shirts, oven mitts, and signed one-of-one polaroids. Heart Bones will kick off the release by hitting the road in North America this February. Tour Dates Below.

Listen to "Don't Read the Comments" below.

HEART BONES US TOUR 2020



2/14 - St Paul MN - Turf Club (SOLD OUT)

2/28 - Milwaukee WI - The Cooperage

2/29 - Moline IL - Rust Belt

3/1 - Chicago IL - Empty Bottle

3/3 - Columbus OH - Rumba

3/4 - Brooklyn NY - Knitting Factory

3/5 - Philadelphia PA - Johnny Brendas

3/6 - Millersville PA - Phantom Power

3/7 - Asbury Park NJ - The Saint

3/8 - Boston MA - Great Scott

3/10 - Baltimore MD - Metro Gallery

3/11 - Carrboro NC - Cats Cradle Backroom

3/12 - Atlanta GA - The Earl

3/15 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

4/4 - Fargo N*E*R*D - The Hall

4/5 - Omaha NE - The Reverb

4/6 - Kansas City MO - Record Bar

4/7 - Denver CO - Globe Hall

4/8 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge

4/10 - Seattle WA - The Sunset

4/11 - Portland OR - Jack London Revue

4/12 - San Francisco CA - The Chapel

4/13 - Palm Springs CA - The Alibi

4/14 - Los Angeles CA - The Echo

4/15 - San Diego CA - Soda Bar

4/16 - Phoenix AZ - Valley Bar

4/17 - Marfa TX - Lost Horse Saloon

4/18 - San Antonio TX - Paper Tiger

Photo Credit: Jackson Schwartz





Related Articles View More Music Stories