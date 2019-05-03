Hear Indonesian Entertainer Danto's Infectious New Song 'Peaches'

"Sweetest of peaches, taste of you's my weakness," Danto professes over an emphatic, glossy beat on "Peaches." The Jakartan-born artist and performer premiered the irresistible song back in March, while its piano-driven acoustic version is slated for a May 17 release.

Its lyrics exude a universal appeal by their delicate yet graphic depiction of a romantic encounter. "Nothing fascinates me more than the little details about a person that makes you all the more curiously enchanted by them, whether it's their perfume or the way they take a sip of their drink," he divulges of the song's foremost inspiration.

After attaining his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performing Arts from AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts in 2016, Danto has delved into performing on stage and on screen, making appearances in various feature films, shorts, stage performances, and music videos, most notably John Legend and Chance the Rapper's "Penthouse Floor." Now, he assuredly leaps into the music industry with his personable and eccentric demeanor.

Recorded in Jakarta and produced in Nashville, Tennessee by Josh Frigo of heartland rock band Coyote Talk, the tune draws influences from electronic and alternative music. Danto specifically cites discographies of Betty Who, Years & Years, Charli XCX, and the 1975 as the track's sonic muses. Having resided in Jakarta, Los Angeles, and New York, Danto also regards the bustle of metropolitan culture as an influence.

"I think we're all familiar with the idea of fearing to fall in too deeply," he stated. "Feelings almost creep up on you when you're the most guarded from it. I want to tell everyone that listens to the song that even though you don't know what's going to come from those feelings, more often than not, I want to find out."

"Peaches" is available now on all digital platforms. Check it out on Youtube here.





