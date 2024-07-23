Hayley and the Crushers Share 'Blood And Treasure' Ballad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melodic punk band Hayley and the Crushers have released a tearful ballad that's as unique as the love shared by its two founding members. "Blood and Treasure," available now, is the latest single from their upcoming EP, Unsubscribe from the Underground, dropping September 10, 2024 via Kitten Robot Records.

Frontwoman and guitarist Hayley Cain describes the song as a tribute to one-of-a-kind love, not unlike the ongoing romance shared by herself and bass player, Dr. Reid Cain ESQ. "When two people get together, their love is totally unique. It creates an experience that can never be replicated. It's fitting that this EP hits hard in so many ways, but also has a slow and tender side (with 'Blood and Treasure'). Being in a band with your significant other is a lot like that. From the van to the dance floor, it's certainly never boring."

The track blends '60s girl group vibes with a touch of steel guitar twang, evoking a nostalgic AM radio vibe. It's a stark departure from the band's earlier releases on the EP, like the fierce single “Unsubscribe" (a jab at underground music scenes) and the pop-punk anthem "Alleyways" (a nostalgic trip through Hayley's teen years in Los Angeles).



For Hayley, the song hits close to home. "Reid and I just celebrated our ten-year wedding anniversary," she says. "We started out in music ten years ago, playing in a country band together. This idea of irreplaceable love is more intense than ever in our minds. Sometimes, our music can feel like our own personal movie soundtrack."

Though "Blood and Treasure" is indeed a sad country crooner, it sparkles with the Crushers' signature sweetness. Hayley adds a poignant note: "Through time and space, real love remains unshakable, even when lost. There's something devastating and beautiful about that kind of bond."



Unsubscribe from the Underground marks an exciting new chapter for Hayley and the Crushers. Recorded between Los Angeles (vocals at Josie Cotton's Kitten Robot studio) and Detroit, it showcases an edgier sound compared to their 2022 album, Modern Adult Kicks.



"Blood and Treasure" is available now on all platforms. Unsubscribe from the Underground drops September 10, 2024 via Kitten Robot Records.

Unsubscribe from the Underground tracklist

1. Unsubscribe

2. Alleyways

3. Blood Treasure

4. Let Go

5. Queen of Hearts

Photo credit: Courtesy of Hayley and the Crushers

