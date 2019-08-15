Hayley Kiyoko Unleashes “I Wish” (Robotaki Remix)

Last month, groundbreaking pop star Hayley Kiyoko unveiled her highly anticipated new single "I Wish" alongside a wickedly spellbinding self-directed companion video. Today, the track receives an exclusive new remix from Canadian DJ and producer Robotaki - the "I Wish" (Robotaki Remix) premiered earlier via Billboard Dance and is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"I'm so excited to have had the chance to work with Robotaki on this remix of 'I Wish,'" says Kiyoko. "It's especially meaningful when I'm able to collaborate with other Asian American artists/producers and amplify our collective voice in pop music. I truly love what he was able to bring to the song and can't wait for everyone to listen!"

"I feel super lucky that Hayley's team reached out right at the time they did," says Robotaki. "I've been on the road a lot this summer, and have been focusing a lot of my original works, however this track triggered excitement immediately and the mix came together faster than ever. Her vocals and a number of the sounds in the original track sparked something, and I'm super happy with how it came together in the end!"

"I Wish" marks Hayley's first new release since her breakthrough debut album EXPECTATIONS, which dropped in March of last year and was widely celebrated by fans and critics alike as one of #20GAYTEEN's best albums. The song's official video, which premiered via MTV, stars an all-female cast, is jampacked with fierce choreography and has garnered over 2.6 million views since release. Hayley is currently gracing the cover of Billboard Magazine's newest issue (on stands now) alongside Tegan Quin, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia and ILoveMakonnen.

An inspiring, electrifying live artist, Kiyoko recently wowed audiences with her energetic and uplifting performances at Lollapalooza and Osheaga. Next up, she'll take her live show to UK's famed Reading/Leeds Festivals (August 23rd/24th). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.hayleykiyokoofficial.com. Leading up to the release of "I Wish," the pop sensation celebrated her first-ever World Pride in NYC. Hayley has also been gaining attention for starring in Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need To Calm Down."

Listen to "I Wish (Robotaki Remix)" here:





