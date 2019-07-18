Hayley Kiyoko Releases New Single and Video 'I Wish'

Groundbreaking pop star Hayley Kiyoko has unveiled her highly anticipated new single "I Wish," available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. "I Wish" is joined by a wickedly spellbinding companion video directed by Kiyoko herself. The instantly iconic video - which stars an all-female cast and is jampacked with fierce choreography - premiered earlier today on MTV.

Watch the music video below!

"It's really hard when you love someone who doesn't feel the same way," says Kiyoko. "In this video, I wanted to bring to life the support group we all need when our love for someone isn't being reciprocated. Having a strong support system of friends is so important to remind us we are loved and we are not alone."

"I Wish" marks Hayley's first new release since her breakthrough debut album EXPECTATIONS, which dropped in March of last year and was widely celebrated by fans and critics alike as one of #20GAYTEEN's best albums. To celebrate the new single release, Hayley is hosting an exclusive "I Wish" The Experience pop up at The Row in Downtown LA taking place Friday, July 19th - Saturday, July 20th. The experience will incorporate elements from the video including a station where fans can request their wishes, a potion bar and more. It will also feature a limited-edition merch drop.

The pop sensation recently celebrated her first-ever World Pride in NYC. Hayley also garnered attention for starring in Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need To Calm Down". An inspiring, electrifying live artist, Kiyoko is currently slated for a number of much anticipated festival appearances, including Lollapalooza (August 1st), Osheaga (August 4th), and the UK's famed Reading/Leeds (August 23rd/24th). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.hayleykiyokoofficial.com.

Multi-talented artist/director/actor/dancer Hayley Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated new artists in the pop landscape since releasing last year's landmarkEXPECTATIONS. According to Rolling Stone, the album's singles "'Curious' and 'What I Need' (featuring Kehlani) have placed her at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." Coined by Kiyoko and her fans, #20GAYTEEN turned out to be a year full of firsts for the rising pop star who continues to break down barriers at every turn. After being nominated for two VMAs (Best New Artist and Push Artist Of The Year), Hayley attended her first-ever awards show to perform "Curious" and take home the moon person for Push Artist Of The Year. Her captivating live performance soared to new heights with a Coachella festival debut and a nationwide headline tour, which sold out every date including two nights at New York City's Irving Plaza. Not stopping, Kiyoko went on to join Panic! At The Disco on their "Pray for the Wicked Tour," performing in arenas across North America. She also took the stage in a stadium for the first time when pop icon Taylor Swift brought her out as a surprise guest on her Reputation World Tour.

Kiyoko created a storm that drew attention from not only fans, but the media as well. She stunned on the covers of NYLON and PAPER, and was named to the No. 4 spot on NPR's list "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians," right behind Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Kiyoko made her national TV debut performing "Curious" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and went on to perform fan-favorite "He'll Never Love You (HNLY)" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Ending the year on an extremely special high note, Kiyoko was honored with the Rising Star Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event in December. With absolutely no signs of slowing down, Hayley kicked off 2019 on the road for her sold-out European Encore headline tour. For more information, visit www.hayleykiyokoofficial.com.

Photo Credit: Amanda Charchian





