Hayden Arp Announces New Album 'With Eliza'

On October 14, singer-songwriter Hayden Arp will release his debut full-length album, With Eliza. The release follows Hayden's acclaimed EP, For Gabriel.

About the EP's lead single, The Fader said, "The EP's first single is the tingling, gorgeous "In The Fading Light." Arp's soft found sounds-backed vocals lead through static into swelling guitar and drums, and back again." Third Coast Review raved "A gorgeous and original work, For Gabriel leaves you wondering when (and from what haunting spaces) Hayden Arp's next music will arise."

Today Hayden Arp is sharing "Passenger," the first single to be lifted from his debut LP With Eliza. The track and lyric video debuted today at Dusty Organ along with an exclusive interview with Hayden. The song, which will be on all streaming platforms this Friday, is a rumination on memory, intimacy, and the difficulty of writing it all down. The process of writing "Passenger" started, alongside the entire With Eliza album, in August of 2018, when Arp was living in Richmond, VA.

The song's lyric video features the same Virginia landscapes affectionately recorded and written about across the song. Filmed just 30 minutes outside of Arp's native Alexandria, VA as a collaboration with his younger brother Carson Arp, the video takes a similarly patient and nostalgic view of the landscape of Arp's childhood.

"Passenger" was recorded over a series of years across many locations. After recording basic tracks in Richmond, Arp went to Nashville, TN in 2019 to record drums with drummer/producer Jake Finch (Lucy Dacus, Bre Kennedy). On the same trip, he recorded a string quartet consisting of Riley Calcagno, Mobey Irizarry Lambright, Josephine Stockwell, and Raffi Boden at his alma mater, the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. In 2020, Arp recorded electric guitars for the record while living in Los Angeles. And, finally, vocals and mixing for the song took place in 2021 at his home studio in Vienna, Austria.

"One of my favorite things about the song is how many places and times are contained within it. Just as the lyrics point back nostalgically to times gone by, the recording itself brings so many locations and times in my life together."

Though "Passenger" marks the first song from his With Eliza LP, Arp has released a series of independent singles over the last two years, including "The Ones Who Took it Away," a song for the climate crisis and "The Eighties," an RnB-pop collaboration with Griffin Jennings that was featured in Spotify DE's "Indie Sleaze" playlist. He has also been actively performing and producing for other artists in his adopted home of Vienna, AT .

Listen to the new single here: