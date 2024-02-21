Hatis Noit Taps Armand Hammer For Rework Of 'Jomon'

Japanese voice artist Hatis Noit's first full-length album for international release, Aura, was released on UK label Erased Tapes (Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds) to widespread critical acclaim, and she will be appearing at European festivals and tour the US this spring. Dates include Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with tickets available here.

Additionally, Aura will be re-released physically in North America on March 15th, just in time for her US tour dates. Listen to the album here.

Following contributions from L.A.-based avant-garde composer William Basinski and legendary London producer Matthew Herbert, Hatis Noit's Aura Reworks series continues with a re-interpretation of "Jomon" by producer Preservation (Mos Def, RZA, MF Doom) and cult NY rap duo Armand Hammer (billy woods & ELUCID).

It's the subject of an Origins feature at Consequence today, and you can check out the new collaborative track here. Hatis Noit and Armand Hammer will both appear at this year's Big Ears Festival in Knoxville (March 21-24) and Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City (April 4-6).

Hatis Noit has found fans in David Lynch, who selected her to perform at his 2019 Manchester International Festival showcase, and super-producer Rick Rubin, whose Showtime documentary series Shangri-La she appeared in.

She's been making waves on the European music festival circuit with appearances at Womad, Rewire, Le Guess Who?, Nextones, and Sea Change) , as well as worldwide with appearances at Mutek JP and Wonderfruit, amongst others— receiving standing ovations wherever she goes. As The Guardian put it in their Ones to Watch column: "has been moving audiences to tears."

HATIS NOIT LIVE DATES

02.24 Night Air Festival, Kortrijk, Belgium

03.03. Lumen Project, Stockholm, Sweden

03.18 Pioneer Works at the First Unitarian, Brooklyn, NY w/ Sheherazaad

03.19 Duke Coffeehouse, Durham, NC

03.23 Big Ears, Knoxville, TN

03.27 The Old Church, Portland, OR

03.28 The Lab, San Francisco, CA w/ Sheherazaad

03.30 2220 Arts + Archives, Los Angeles, CA

04.03 Fremont Abbey, Seattle, WA

04.05 Mission Creek Festival, Iowa City, IA

04.07 The Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis, MN

04.11 MUTEK Barcelona 2024, Barcelona, Spain

05.24 Druga Godba Festival, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Photo Credit: Fiona Garden