Hataałii Shares 'Waiting For A Sign' Expanded Edition

Hataałii (pronounced: hah - toth - lee) — the 21 year old artist from Window Rock, AZ - has released an expanded edition of his critically-acclaimed recent album Waiting For A Sign, a heady collection of ghost town anthems, short story mirages, and brain fog-clearing personal reckonings. Waiting For A Sign (Expanded Edition) is out now on Dangerbird Records with three new tracks.



As Hataałii metes out his careful, artful lyrics that revel in uncanny particularities and the desire to know the unknowable, Waiting For A Sign recalls the playfully languid puzzlement of Pavement circa-Wowee Zowee, the trickster melancholy of Lou Reed’s The Blue Mask, and the economical yet winking earnestness of Blaze Foley.



But, as easy as the tempos can get, Hataałii operates with purpose: the obscurantist details come into focus, giving way to trenchant observations about paranoia, accountability, and post-colonial fallout. See the perfect example of this in the recent video (directed by Lonnie Begaye) for the propulsive, new wave-inflected loner's soliloquy



Waiting For A Sign is Hataałii’s second album for Dangerbird following 2023’s Singing Into Darkness and, counting an array of self-released projects, his sixth album since 2019. Singing Into Darkness won plaudits from SPIN (who called him “2023’s breakout star”), FLOOD (“Hataałii is utterly charming, disarmingly approachable, and delightful in his playfulness”), and KCRW, and was named one of Aquarium Drunkard’s favorite albums of the year. Earlier his fall, Hataałii hit the road with The Osees, The Slaps, Dirt Rhodes, and more.

Photo credit: Ryan DelRosario

